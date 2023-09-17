Orange County Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

During the first year of the Orange County Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, L.A. Times B2B Publishing recognized professionals who displayed exemplary leadership qualities within their companies and impacted change across OC communities over the past two years. Highlights of the event include an inspiring keynote speech by Annette M. Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County, and a summary of an enlightening discussion panel, both recapped below. A special thank you to Paid Platinum Sponsor Alignment Health and Paid Gold Sponsor TRA –Tax Relief Advocates.

