Advertisement

Orange County Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards
oc women cover

OC Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards – Read the Print Edition

Trends and Updates

OC inspirational women

Supervisor Katrina Foley Secures Funding for Local OC Projects

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who serves as a director of the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), shared an update on the ongoing railroad track stabilization project for a portion of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor impacted by coastal erosion.

The OC Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards Recap

During the first year of the Orange County Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, L.A. Times B2B Publishing recognized professionals who displayed exemplary leadership qualities within their companies and impacted change across OC communities over the past two years. Highlights of the event include an inspiring keynote speech by Annette M. Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County, and a summary of an enlightening discussion panel, both recapped below. A special thank you to Paid Platinum Sponsor Alignment Health and Paid Gold Sponsor TRA –Tax Relief Advocates.

Company Executive: Small/Midsize Company

Company Executive: Large Company

CEO: Small/Midsize Company

CEO: Large Company‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎

Entrepreneur and Founder

Non-Profit: Social Advocacy

Non-Profit: Health and Research

Rising Star‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎

OC Inspirational Women Nominees