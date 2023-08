The inaugural Orange County Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards event, held on August 18 at Marriott Irvine Spectrum, kicked off with a festive reception where attendees enjoyed cocktails and a networking opportunity with numerous Orange County luminaries.

Finalist Lindsay Oglesby (3rd from left) with her team from Tax Relief Advocates (All photos by Varon Panganiban)

Proud nominees Hannah Hollander of Speak Your Truth Today and Jena Minnick-Bull of South Coast Conservatory & Dance Discovery Foundation

Discussion panelist Dr. Shawn Andrews, Founder and CEO of Andrews Research International; moderator Scharrell JacksonInternational Keynote Speaker and High-Performance Leadership Coach;

and Dawn Maroney, Markets President, Alignment Health & CEO, Alignment Health Plan

Jessica Garrity of Orange County United Way with Bridgitte De Kruyf of Human Options and Livi Kerszenbaum Orange County United Way enjoying a beverage.

Maricela Rios-Faust of Human Options and Monica Guillena of Hispanic Education Endowment arrive

Pam Scamardo of C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network with Angela Garcia of Us Too Gymnastics

Iliana Coronado, Kris Filip and Lauren Ullom representing The Wooden Floor

Keynote Speaker Annette M. Walker, President, City of Hope Orange County, with Anna Magzanyan, Los Angeles Times Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer and Chief of Staff to Executive Chairman

Shakoya Green of Thomas House Family Shelter, Madelynn Hirneise of Families Forward and Claudia Bonilla Keller of Second Harvest Food Bank OC Sponsor at the reception

Christian Aguirre of Alignment Health, Chloe Dossett of Alignment Health, Helen Blick of Farmhouse Rescue, Danielle Judd of Farmhouse Rescue, Krista Dossett of Alignment Health, and Nikki Basail of Alignment Health

The City of Hope OC team enjoying the outdoorsy reception at Marriott Irvine Spectrum

Letitia Berbaum of The Zandbergen Group networking with Karren Adamyan, Paula Steurer of Sterling Public Relations, Pam Scamardo of CREATE Wealth Network, Courtney D. Bright, and Linda Rank of soul&beautyMEDx