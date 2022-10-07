Share

5 pumpkin recipes to get you in the fall mood

Roasted Pumpkin Loaves With Salted Breadcrumbs
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times; prop styling by Nidia Cueva)

Pumpkin pie, soup, cake-like quick breads and more. Use fresh or canned, and spice up the season with these creative recipes.

By Julie Giuffrida

We are full on into fall (though you’d never know it from the local weather), and that means it’s pumpkin season. While canned pumpkin is available all year round, if you like to cook with fresh pumpkin, now through November is the time to buy up those cute little ones, often called sugar pumpkins or pie pumpkins, which are best for cooking and especially for baking. Other good varietals for culinary uses include Autumn Gold, Baby Pam, Cinderella, Fairy Tale, Ghost Rider, New England Pie Pumpkin and Lumina (which are white). In general, look for the smaller ones — 4 to 8 pounds — particularly for baking. Large field pumpkins like those found in pumpkin patches are technically edible but will be stringy, watery and short on flavor. (Yes, you can eat your jack-o-lantern, but just because you can doesn’t mean you should.)

Everyone loves a classic pumpkin pie. Even better, this recipe amps up the spice factor with a hit of cayenne and boosts the umami with chicken fat in the crust. If you are averse to messing with a good thing, feel free to omit the spice and sub in butter for the chicken fat. It will still be a delicious way to end a meal.

Nashville hot chicken meets classic pumpkin pie for the perfect Thanksgiving dessert thanks to cayenne and a touch of honey in the filling and chicken fat in the crust. Prop styling by Samantha Margherita.

Nashville Hot Pumpkin Pie

2 hours
Makes two 9-inch pies

This pumpkin bread recipe gives you options: Puree your own pumpkin or use canned (nothing wrong with that!); measure out the spices individually or substitute a pumpkin pie spice blend and if the spiced breadcrumbs aren’t speaking to you, omit them.

Roasted pumpkin makes for the perfect loaf cakes, topped with spiced bread crumbs for fall flavor and crunch. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.

Roasted Pumpkin Loaves With Salty Spiced Bread Crumbs

1 hour 15 minutes
Makes 2 loaves

This Punjabi-style dish called kata meetha kadu is made by stewing pumpkin in a tomato curry. Badmaash’s Nakul Mahendro likes to use either Jamaican or Long Island Cheese pumpkins from Tanaka Farms in Irvine.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22, 2015 - At Badmaash is using pumpkins in a traditional Punjabi-style dish. Called kata meetha kadu, the dish is made by stewing pumpkin in a tomato curry â€” it could be served with naan and pickles, yoghurt and maybe other condiment... Itâ€™s a family-style thing. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Badmaash’s Punjabi spiced pumpkin

35 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Garnished with pumpkin seed pesto, roasted pumpkin seeds and an iridescent pumpkin seed oil, Austrian chef Bernhard Mairinger’s pumpkin soup is a warming first course with an elegant presentation.

Pumpkin soup with toasted pumpkin seed pesto is a warming first course.

Pumpkin Soup with Toasted Pumpkin Seed Pesto

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 10

A pressure cooker or multi-cooker makes quick work of traditionally slow-cooked risotto while also leaving your hands free from the typical continuous stirring needed to bring out the starchy creaminess of the rice.

Creamy pumpkin risotto is flavored with fresh rosemary and toasted walnuts. Click here for the recipe.

Pumpkin Risotto

30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Note that you can always substitute canned pumpkin puree for fresh. While pumpkin aficionados may have a lot to say about canned versus freshly made pumpkin puree, we don’t judge. Canned pumpkin puree is completely acceptable and only the most discriminating of palates might discern which you used. If you’re concerned about health benefits, the Mayo Clinic reports that both canned and fresh pumpkin puree contain plenty of nutrients, but you may want to be wary of canned pumpkin pie mix, which may have more sugar than you desire.

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.