Buttery Shrimp With Dill (Garides Me Ánitho)
Shrimp like these are served in tavernas throughout Greece, along with a glass of ouzo. This dish has been on our menu since we opened, and all these years later it’s still one of our most popular dishes — shrimp (garides) swimming in butter and sauteed with aromatics, then showered with dill (ánitho) before serving. To give a twist on this classic dish, we add a touch of grainy mustard. Be sure to have lots of warm pita or crusty bread on hand to soak up all the amazing sauce. Something to remember when shopping: Look for shrimp marked 21/25, which indicates their size — 21 to 25 of them make up a pound.
Melt 3 tablespoons of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium-low heat, then add the minced shallots and garlic. Cook until soft, but not browned, about 5 minutes, then season with salt.
Season the shrimp with salt and add them to the pan in one layer. Increase the heat to medium and sauté until the shrimp begin to color, about 1 minute. Flip the shrimp over, then add the lemon juice and mustard to the pan. Simmer for 20 seconds, then immediately reduce the heat to low. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter and swirl the pan to form a sauce. Continue to swirl the pan and add the remaining butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until each tablespoon melts, to create a creamy, emulsified sauce, about 2 minutes.
Once the shrimp are cooked through, remove from the heat and stir in the tablespoon of dill.
Spoon the shrimp and sauce into a serving bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Season with flaky sea salt and garnish with dill.
