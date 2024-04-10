Buttery Shrimp With Dill (Garides Me Ánitho)

Shrimp like these are served in tavernas throughout Greece, along with a glass of ouzo. This dish has been on our menu since we opened, and all these years later it’s still one of our most popular dishes — shrimp (garides) swimming in butter and sauteed with aromatics, then showered with dill (ánitho) before serving. To give a twist on this classic dish, we add a touch of grainy mustard. Be sure to have lots of warm pita or crusty bread on hand to soak up all the amazing sauce. Something to remember when shopping: Look for shrimp marked 21/25, which indicates their size — 21 to 25 of them make up a pound.

