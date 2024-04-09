Salpicón de Res (Salvadoran Minced Beef Salad)

This is the dish that got me to call my grandmother and ask her to help me figure out the recipe. It was probably my favorite as a kid because it serves as a savory vessel for lime and salt. Salpicón de res is technically considered a salad because the meat is cooked, cooled, then minced and mixed with the vegetables and herbs, very similar to a larb. But instead of finishing it off with a lettuce wrap, salpicón is accompanied by rice and beans.

There is some variety in which vegetables to use or how fine the minced meat and vegetables should be, but for the most part, it should have mint and it should have lime. Its flavors are fresh, like a Saturday morning, and everyone feels pretty good after eating it.

This recipe typically calls for a lean cut of beef. Using such a cut works because it’s affordable and when it’s minced and dressed in the lime, the toughness isn’t a problem.