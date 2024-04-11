No book has informed my Jewish cooking more than Joan Nathan’s “Jewish Holiday Kitchen.” Her recipe inspires my matzoh ball recipe here in “Koshersoul.” I prefer schmaltz to vegetable oil, but if you want pareve or vegetarian matzoh balls, use the latter and use pareve “chicken” consommé broth.

There is a saying in Yiddish cooking that a stuffed matzoh ball or one that isn’t plain has a neshamah, or a soul. I hope these count.