Royals make work of pitcher Jaime Barria to beat Angels

Barria finally got an out on his 25th pitch of the inning, but that didn’t alleviate the mess he had made. The Royals had already pummeled Barria. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run triple; Ryan O’Hearn singled him in. Then Jorge Soler doubled on a ground ball that rolled slowly into the outfield when Angels first baseman Justin Bour, instead of going after the ball, covered the bag at first.