Royals make work of pitcher Jaime Barria to beat Angels

The hits kept coming, one after the other, until Angels right-hander Jaime Barria had thrown 24 pitches without retiring a Kansas City Royals batter in the third inning of Saturday night’s 9-4 loss at Kauffman Stadium.
Barria finally got an out on his 25th pitch of the inning, but that didn’t alleviate the mess he had made. The Royals had already pummeled Barria. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run triple; Ryan O’Hearn singled him in. Then Jorge Soler doubled on a ground ball that rolled slowly into the outfield when Angels first baseman Justin Bour, instead of going after the ball, covered the bag at first.
Barria never had the chance to recover. He gave up seven earned runs in a 1 2/3-inning outing.
The Angels employed an opener for the third time in a week on Saturday night. They figured if they replicated what happened last time Barria pitched — he allowed one run over five innings after entering the game in the second inning of the Angels’ 8-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 21 — they could line themselves up for a third straight victory.
The setup was perfect. Right-hander Cam Bedrosian issued a two-out walk in an otherwise uneventful first inning. Barria was able to take the mound in the second inning with a 1-0 lead.But Barria never found his footing. In a 30-pitch inning, Barria gave up a double to his first batter, Ryan O’Hearn. O’Hearn scored three batters later on a single off the bat of former Angels catcher Martin Maldonado.
Barria allowed even more damage in the third. The Angels (11-17) couldn’t come back.