Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Astros starting lineup: Walker Buehler makes his season debut

1/31
Dodgers pitcher Scott Alexander.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
2/31
Dodgers pitcher Pedro Baez.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
3/31
Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
4/31
Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
5/31
Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
6/31
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
7/31
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
8/31
Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
9/31
Dodgers pitcher Dylan Floro.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
10/31
Dodgers outfielder Terrance Gore.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
11/31
Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
12/31
Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
13/31
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
14/31
Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
15/31
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
16/31
Dodgers pitcher Adam Kolarek.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
17/31
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
18/31
Dodgers pitcher Jake McGee.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
19/31
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
20/31
Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
21/31
Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
22/31
Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
23/31
Dodgers pitcher Dennis Santana.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
24/31
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
25/31
Dodgers catcher Will Smith.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
26/31
Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
27/31
Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
28/31
Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
29/31
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
30/31
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
31/31
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
July 28, 2020
3:08 PM
1

HOUSTON — Walker Buehler will make his season debut Tuesday in perhaps the most anticipated regular-season game 2020 will offer when the Dodgers take on the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The right-hander will start after not pitching in a scrimmage or exhibition game during training camp. Buehler reported to camp behind the other starting pitchers. Instead, he faced hitters in simulated games. He logged four innings in his final tune-up last Wednesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Buehler will ideally log around five innings and 75 pitches Tuesday in the club’s first meeting with the Astros since Houston’s sign stealing in 2017 — when the Astros beat the Dodgers in the World Series — was exposed during the offseason.

Buehler’s start comes after the Dodgers placed Alex Wood on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, amplifying the need for Buehler to deliver for the club.

The Astros will counter with Framber Valdez. The left-hander hasn’t appeared in a game this season. He’s made 13 major-league starts and appeared in 34 games since breaking into the majors in 2018.

The Dodgers are catching the Astros as they deal with a slew of pitching injuries. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander was placed on the injured list Monday with an elbow injury.

Mookie Betts will lead off for the Dodgers with a left-hander on the mound. Relievers Ryan Pressly and Chris Devenski also recently suffered injuries, forcing the Astros to sign 43-year-old Fernando Rodney from an independent league Tuesday. Houston also called up right-hander Andre Scrubb, a former Dodgers farmhand. Closer Roberto Osuna is the team’s only active reliever with more than a year of service time.

Dodgers’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s game:

2

1. Mookie Betts — Right field

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3

2. Max Muncy — First base

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4

3. Justin Turner — Third base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5

4. Cody Bellinger — Center field

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6

5. Chris Taylor — Designated hitter

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7

6. Corey Seager — Shortstop

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8

7. AJ Pollock — Left field

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9

8. Kiké Hernández — Second base

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

10

9. Will Smith — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

11

Walker Buehler — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers
Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.