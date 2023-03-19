UCLA vs. Northwestern photos
Photos from UCLA’s win over Northwestern in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.
Sacramento California March 16, 2023-UCLA’s Adem Bona dunks over Northwestern’s Brooks Barnhizer in the first half of the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Sacramento California March 16, 2023-UCLA’s Ammari Bailey, left, and Adem Bona battle for loose ball with Northwestern’s in the second half of the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Sacramento California March 16, 2023-UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez dunks over Northwestern’s Brooks Barnhizer in the first half of the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Sacramento California March 16, 2023-UCLA’s Tyger Campbell collides with Northwestern’s Matthew Nicholson while driving to the basket in the second half of the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Sacramento California March 16, 2023-UCLA’s David Singleton (34) is helped off the court after injuring his leg against Northwestern in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Sacramento California March 16, 2023-UCLA’s Tyger Campbell is fouled by Northwestern’s Chase Audige (not pictured) while driving to the basket in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Sacramento California March 16, 2023-UCLA’s Kenneth Nwuba battles for a loose ball with a bloody mouth against Northwestern’s Ty Berry in the first half of the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Sacramento California March 16, 2023-UCLA’s Amari Bailey celebrates in the final minute against Northwestern in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)