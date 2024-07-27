Paris Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s listings

Live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris 1 Extra and Paris 2 Extra are temporary channels available on most cable and satellite packages.

All times Pacific.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

1 a.m.-8 a.m. — Basketball, handball, judo, soccer, field hockey and more | Paris Extra 1

1 a.m.-7:45 a.m. — Table tennis, boxing, equestrian and more | Paris Extra 2

7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. — Soccer, volleyball and more | Paris Extra 2

8:10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Soccer, field hockey and more | Paris Extra 1

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. — Surfing and equestrian (delay) | NBC

10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Women’s rugby sevens and shooting (delay) | CNBC

7 p.m.-11 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Swimming, gymnastics and more | NBC

ARCHERY

1 a.m. — Women’s team, elimination rounds | CNBC

5:15 a.m. — Women’s team, quarterfinals | USA

7:10 a.m. — Women’s team, semifinal and final | USA

4:45 p.m. — Women’s team final (delay) | NBC

BADMINTON

Group play

1 a.m. — Singles and doubles | USA

BASKETBALL

Men’s group play

2 a.m. — South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico | CNBC

8:15 a.m. — Serbia vs. United States | NBC

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Pool play

4 a.m. — Women: Muller/Tillmann (Germany) vs. Vieira/Chamereau (France) (delay) | USA

9:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s matches (delay) | USA

1:10 p.m. — Women: Hughes/Cheng (United States) vs. Hermannova/Stochlova (Czech Republic) | NBC

BOXING

2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s matches, round of 32 | Paris Extra 2, Telemundo

1:45 p.m. — Men’s and women’s matches, elimination rounds (delay) | CNBC, Paris Extra 2

CANOE SLALOM

8:35 a.m. — Women’s kayak final | USA

4 p.m. — Women’s kayak final (delay) | NBC

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

6 a.m. — Women’s cross country, final | NBC

EQUESTRIAN

7:30 a.m. — Eventing, individual and team cross country (delay) | E!

10 a.m. — Eventing, individual and team cross country (delay) | NBC

FENCING

12:45 p.m. — Women’s foil and men’s epee final | CNBC

5:15 p.m. — Women’s foil and men’s epee bronze/gold finals (delay) | NBC

GYMNASTICS

Women’s qualifications

1 a.m. — Subdivision 1 (in progress) | E!

5:50 a.m. — Subdivision 3 | E!

9 a.m. — Subdivision 4 | E!

Noon — Subdivision 5 | E!

2 p.m. — Women’s qualifications (delay) | NBC

7 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Women’s qualifications (delay) | NBC

HANDBALL

Women’s group play

2:15 p.m. — France vs. Netherlands (delay) | CNBC

ROWING

Men’s and women’s heats and repechages

11 a.m. — Single and double sculls; Four heats (delay) | USA

RUGBY SEVENS

Women’s group play

6:35 a.m. — Ireland vs. Great Britain | CNBC

7:30 a.m. — United States vs. Japan | CNBC

SKATEBOARDING

3:45 a.m. — Women’s street, preliminary round | CNBC

8 a.m. — Women’s street, final | CNBC

SOCCER

Women’s group play

8 a.m. — Brazil vs. Japan | Universo

8 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Colombia | Telemundo

10 a.m. — Spain vs. Nigeria | Telemundo

10 a.m. — Australia vs. Zambia | Universo

Noon — United States vs. Germany | USA, Telemundo

SURFING

10 a.m. — Men’s and women’s Round 1 (delay) | NBC

SWIMMING

2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s qualifying heats | USA

7:15 a.m. — Men’s and women’s qualifying heats | NBC

11:30 a.m. — Men’s 400-meter individual medley final; women’s 100 butterfly final; men’s 200 freestyle semifinals; women’s 100 breaststroke semifinals; men’s 100 backstroke semifinals; men’s 100 breaststroke final; women’s 200 freestyle semifinals.

7 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Swimming finals and semifinals (delay) | NBC

VOLLEYBALL

Pool play

4:20 a.m. — Women: Italy vs. Dominican Republic (delay) | E!

2 p.m. — Men: Slovenia vs. Canada (delay) | E!

WATER POLO

Men’s group play

6 a.m. — Italy vs. United States | USA

6:30 a.m. — Italy vs. United States (in progress) | NBC

9:45 a.m. — Croatia vs. Montenegro (delay) | CNBC