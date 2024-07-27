Advertisement
Paris Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s listings

By Los Angeles Times staff
Live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris 1 Extra and Paris 2 Extra are temporary channels available on most cable and satellite packages.

All times Pacific.

MULTIPLE SPORTS
1 a.m.-8 a.m. — Basketball, handball, judo, soccer, field hockey and more | Paris Extra 1
1 a.m.-7:45 a.m. — Table tennis, boxing, equestrian and more | Paris Extra 2
7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. — Soccer, volleyball and more | Paris Extra 2
8:10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Soccer, field hockey and more | Paris Extra 1
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. — Surfing and equestrian (delay) | NBC
10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Women’s rugby sevens and shooting (delay) | CNBC
7 p.m.-11 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Swimming, gymnastics and more | NBC

ARCHERY
1 a.m. — Women’s team, elimination rounds | CNBC
5:15 a.m. — Women’s team, quarterfinals | USA
7:10 a.m. — Women’s team, semifinal and final | USA
4:45 p.m. — Women’s team final (delay) | NBC

BADMINTON
Group play
1 a.m. — Singles and doubles | USA

BASKETBALL
Men’s group play
2 a.m. — South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico | CNBC
8:15 a.m. — Serbia vs. United States | NBC

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Pool play
4 a.m. — Women: Muller/Tillmann (Germany) vs. Vieira/Chamereau (France) (delay) | USA
9:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s matches (delay) | USA
1:10 p.m. — Women: Hughes/Cheng (United States) vs. Hermannova/Stochlova (Czech Republic) | NBC

BOXING
2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s matches, round of 32 | Paris Extra 2, Telemundo
1:45 p.m. — Men’s and women’s matches, elimination rounds (delay) | CNBC, Paris Extra 2

CANOE SLALOM
8:35 a.m. — Women’s kayak final | USA

4 p.m. — Women’s kayak final (delay) | NBC

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE
6 a.m. — Women’s cross country, final | NBC

EQUESTRIAN
7:30 a.m. — Eventing, individual and team cross country (delay) | E!
10 a.m. — Eventing, individual and team cross country (delay) | NBC

FENCING
12:45 p.m. — Women’s foil and men’s epee final | CNBC
5:15 p.m. — Women’s foil and men’s epee bronze/gold finals (delay) | NBC

GYMNASTICS
Women’s qualifications
1 a.m. — Subdivision 1 (in progress) | E!
5:50 a.m. — Subdivision 3 | E!
9 a.m. — Subdivision 4 | E!
Noon — Subdivision 5 | E!
2 p.m. — Women’s qualifications (delay) | NBC
7 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Women’s qualifications (delay) | NBC

HANDBALL
Women’s group play
2:15 p.m. — France vs. Netherlands (delay) | CNBC

ROWING
Men’s and women’s heats and repechages
11 a.m. — Single and double sculls; Four heats (delay) | USA

RUGBY SEVENS
Women’s group play
6:35 a.m. — Ireland vs. Great Britain | CNBC
7:30 a.m. — United States vs. Japan | CNBC

SKATEBOARDING
3:45 a.m. — Women’s street, preliminary round | CNBC
8 a.m. — Women’s street, final | CNBC

SOCCER
Women’s group play
8 a.m. — Brazil vs. Japan | Universo
8 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Colombia | Telemundo
10 a.m. — Spain vs. Nigeria | Telemundo
10 a.m. — Australia vs. Zambia | Universo
Noon — United States vs. Germany | USA, Telemundo

SURFING
10 a.m. — Men’s and women’s Round 1 (delay) | NBC

SWIMMING
2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s qualifying heats | USA
7:15 a.m. — Men’s and women’s qualifying heats | NBC
11:30 a.m. — Men’s 400-meter individual medley final; women’s 100 butterfly final; men’s 200 freestyle semifinals; women’s 100 breaststroke semifinals; men’s 100 backstroke semifinals; men’s 100 breaststroke final; women’s 200 freestyle semifinals.
7 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Swimming finals and semifinals (delay) | NBC

VOLLEYBALL
Pool play
4:20 a.m. — Women: Italy vs. Dominican Republic (delay) | E!
2 p.m. — Men: Slovenia vs. Canada (delay) | E!

WATER POLO
Men’s group play
6 a.m. — Italy vs. United States | USA
6:30 a.m. — Italy vs. United States (in progress) | NBC
9:45 a.m. — Croatia vs. Montenegro (delay) | CNBC

