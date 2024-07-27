Paris Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s listings

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris 1 Extra and Paris 2 Extra are temporary channels available on most cable and satellite packages.
All times Pacific.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
1 a.m.-8 a.m. — Basketball, handball, judo, soccer, field hockey and more | Paris Extra 1
1 a.m.-7:45 a.m. — Table tennis, boxing, equestrian and more | Paris Extra 2
7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. — Soccer, volleyball and more | Paris Extra 2
8:10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Soccer, field hockey and more | Paris Extra 1
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. — Surfing and equestrian (delay) | NBC
10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Women’s rugby sevens and shooting (delay) | CNBC
7 p.m.-11 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Swimming, gymnastics and more | NBC
ARCHERY
1 a.m. — Women’s team, elimination rounds | CNBC
5:15 a.m. — Women’s team, quarterfinals | USA
7:10 a.m. — Women’s team, semifinal and final | USA
4:45 p.m. — Women’s team final (delay) | NBC
BADMINTON
Group play
1 a.m. — Singles and doubles | USA
BASKETBALL
Men’s group play
2 a.m. — South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico | CNBC
8:15 a.m. — Serbia vs. United States | NBC
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Pool play
4 a.m. — Women: Muller/Tillmann (Germany) vs. Vieira/Chamereau (France) (delay) | USA
9:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s matches (delay) | USA
1:10 p.m. — Women: Hughes/Cheng (United States) vs. Hermannova/Stochlova (Czech Republic) | NBC
BOXING
2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s matches, round of 32 | Paris Extra 2, Telemundo
1:45 p.m. — Men’s and women’s matches, elimination rounds (delay) | CNBC, Paris Extra 2
CANOE SLALOM
8:35 a.m. — Women’s kayak final | USA
4 p.m. — Women’s kayak final (delay) | NBC
CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE
6 a.m. — Women’s cross country, final | NBC
EQUESTRIAN
7:30 a.m. — Eventing, individual and team cross country (delay) | E!
10 a.m. — Eventing, individual and team cross country (delay) | NBC
FENCING
12:45 p.m. — Women’s foil and men’s epee final | CNBC
5:15 p.m. — Women’s foil and men’s epee bronze/gold finals (delay) | NBC
GYMNASTICS
Women’s qualifications
1 a.m. — Subdivision 1 (in progress) | E!
5:50 a.m. — Subdivision 3 | E!
9 a.m. — Subdivision 4 | E!
Noon — Subdivision 5 | E!
2 p.m. — Women’s qualifications (delay) | NBC
7 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Women’s qualifications (delay) | NBC
HANDBALL
Women’s group play
2:15 p.m. — France vs. Netherlands (delay) | CNBC
ROWING
Men’s and women’s heats and repechages
11 a.m. — Single and double sculls; Four heats (delay) | USA
RUGBY SEVENS
Women’s group play
6:35 a.m. — Ireland vs. Great Britain | CNBC
7:30 a.m. — United States vs. Japan | CNBC
SKATEBOARDING
3:45 a.m. — Women’s street, preliminary round | CNBC
8 a.m. — Women’s street, final | CNBC
SOCCER
Women’s group play
8 a.m. — Brazil vs. Japan | Universo
8 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Colombia | Telemundo
10 a.m. — Spain vs. Nigeria | Telemundo
10 a.m. — Australia vs. Zambia | Universo
Noon — United States vs. Germany | USA, Telemundo
SURFING
10 a.m. — Men’s and women’s Round 1 (delay) | NBC
SWIMMING
2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s qualifying heats | USA
7:15 a.m. — Men’s and women’s qualifying heats | NBC
11:30 a.m. — Men’s 400-meter individual medley final; women’s 100 butterfly final; men’s 200 freestyle semifinals; women’s 100 breaststroke semifinals; men’s 100 backstroke semifinals; men’s 100 breaststroke final; women’s 200 freestyle semifinals.
7 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Swimming finals and semifinals (delay) | NBC
VOLLEYBALL
Pool play
4:20 a.m. — Women: Italy vs. Dominican Republic (delay) | E!
2 p.m. — Men: Slovenia vs. Canada (delay) | E!
WATER POLO
Men’s group play
6 a.m. — Italy vs. United States | USA
6:30 a.m. — Italy vs. United States (in progress) | NBC
9:45 a.m. — Croatia vs. Montenegro (delay) | CNBC
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.