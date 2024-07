LAFC forward Cristian Olivera scored two goals during the team’s win over Club Tijuana in a Leagues Cup game at BMO Stadium Friday night.

Cristian Olivera scored two goals and had an assist, and Denis Bouanga had a goal and two assists to lead LAFC to a 3-0 victory over Club Tijuana in a Leagues Cup game at BMO Stadium Friday night.

The first goal came in the ninth minute when Bouanga sent a short, low cross Olivera tapped into the net. In the 43rd minute, Olivera sent a bouncing cross from the right that Bouanga finished.