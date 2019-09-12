Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Top high school football games this weekend

Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young breaks into the St. John Bosco secondary during a game last season.
Quarterback Bryce Young and Mater Dei will take on St. Frances Academy of Baltimore on Saturday at St. John Bosco High in Bellflower.
(Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 12, 2019
3:44 PM
A look at three of the top high school football games in the Southland this weekend:

Friday

Harbor City Narbonne (2-1) vs. Orange Lutheran (2-1) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Narbonne will try to earn some respect for the City Section in this game against a Trinity League opponent. The Gauchos are close to full strength after receiver Traeshon Holden became eligible last week, giving quarterback Jake Garcia one of the most formidable receiving groups in the Southland. Orange Lutheran has picked up support from running back Cooper Vander Hill, who has 397 yards rushing. The pick: Narbonne.

Oxnard (3-0) vs. Camarillo (3-0) at Moorpark College, 7 p.m.

These evenly matched Ventura County teams have rolled through their first three games. Camarillo has an impressive duo of quarterback James McNamara and running back Jesse Valenzuela. Oxnard counters with running back Xavier Harris. The pick: Camarillo.

Saturday

Baltimore St. Frances (3-0) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (3-0) at Bellflower St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.

Mater Dei is ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps while St. Frances is No. 1. Quarterback Bryce Young has been unstoppable for the Monarchs. St. Frances features a lineup with players committed to Michigan, LSU and Alabama, among others. The pick: Mater Dei.

Crespi High’s football team is 3-0, thanks to the recruitment of multisport athletes, who make up 28 of its 47-man roster.

