Boys’ basketball roundup: Santa Clarita Christian wins in overtime

Santa Clarita Christian is off to a 2-0 start in the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial in preparation for a showdown game against No. 1 Sierra Canyon next Wednesday night at Cal State Northridge.

Santa Clarita Christian defeated Foothills Christian 101-97 in overtime on Wednesday. Ty Harper scored 35 points and Kaleb Lowery had 30 points. The team will face another tough opponent on Friday in Rancho Christian at 5:30 p.m.

In the El Monte tournament, Renaissance defeated Gardena 76-69. Koat Keat finished with 25 points.

Servite defeated Brea 72-54. Tajavis Miller had 24 points and Andrew Cook 22 points.

Keith Higgins Jr. finished with 24 points in Chaminade’s 79-27 victory over Granada Hills Kennedy.

Ty Penberthy scored 31 points in Hart’s 93-31 win over Coastal Christian.

St. Francis defeated Paramount 88-38. Andre Henry had 25 points.

Crespi defeated Agoura 69-55. Mike Price and Robert Power finished with 20 points apiece. Power made five threes.