Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Boys’ basketball roundup: Santa Clarita Christian wins in overtime

santa.jpg
Santa Clarita Christian improved to 2-0 at Corona Centennial.
(Twitter.com)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 27, 2019
7:22 PM
Share

Santa Clarita Christian is off to a 2-0 start in the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial in preparation for a showdown game against No. 1 Sierra Canyon next Wednesday night at Cal State Northridge.

Santa Clarita Christian defeated Foothills Christian 101-97 in overtime on Wednesday. Ty Harper scored 35 points and Kaleb Lowery had 30 points. The team will face another tough opponent on Friday in Rancho Christian at 5:30 p.m.

In the El Monte tournament, Renaissance defeated Gardena 76-69. Koat Keat finished with 25 points.

Servite defeated Brea 72-54. Tajavis Miller had 24 points and Andrew Cook 22 points.

Advertisement

Keith Higgins Jr. finished with 24 points in Chaminade’s 79-27 victory over Granada Hills Kennedy.

Ty Penberthy scored 31 points in Hart’s 93-31 win over Coastal Christian.

St. Francis defeated Paramount 88-38. Andre Henry had 25 points.

Crespi defeated Agoura 69-55. Mike Price and Robert Power finished with 20 points apiece. Power made five threes.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement