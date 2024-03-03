Southern California Regional boys’ and girls’ basketball finals matchups

A trip to Sacramento to play for a state basketball championship at the Golden 1 Center will be decided Tuesday. There are plenty of rematches as the Southern California Regionals end with championship games.

Boys

Open Division: Eastvale Roosevelt vs. Harvard-Westlake (site to be determined). It took a 42-point performance by Trent Perry on Saturday night to get defending state champion Harvard-Westlake past Carlsbad 73-72. Roosevelt lost to the Wolverines in the Southern Section final. Once again, 6-foot-8 Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake will need a big game for his team to advance. Roosevelt needs Brayden Burries to stay out of foul trouble. Burries had 29 points on Saturday in a win over St. Joseph.

Division I: Santa Ana Mater Dei at St. John Bosco. For a third time, these two Trinity League rivals meet. The Monarchs are 2-0. St. John Bosco finally gets Mater Dei at home and is coming off tough wins over Windward and Damien. Mater Dei is best when making threes. Can the Braves’ defense be sustained for 32 minutes? Sophomore standout Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco wants that signature win over Mater Dei.

Division II: Bakersfield Christian at Heritage Christian. The duo of 6-foot-7 Dillan Shaw and 6-7 Tae Simmons has Heritage Christian in perfect position to play for a state championship.

Division III: Bosco Tech at Bishop Alemany. It took three overtimes for Alemany to defeat Bosco Tech in the Southern Section 3A final and now they meet again. Mike Lindsay, the nephew of Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, continues to produce for Alemany. Bosco Tech will need to do a better job rebounding to win the rematch.

Division IV: Cleveland at Chatsworth. The City Section is guaranteed to have a finalist as these two West Valley League rivals meet for a third time. Alijah Arenas is coming off a 53-point performance on Saturday night to help Chatsworth defeat Washington Prep 74-69. Cleveland has come back from losing in the opening round of the City Open Division playoffs to make the regional final.

Division V: Bakersfield North vs. Verdugo Hills (site to be determined). The Dons are on a nine-game winning streak and will be the home team at a neutral site. Alexander Martinez is averaging 15 points for Verdugo Hills.

Girls

Open: Sierra Canyon at Etiwanda. The Trailblazers were routed by Etiwanda 65-44 in the Southern Section Open Division final. They will be motivated but need to put together a team effort to have a chance. Etiwanda has been routing everyone of late. Grace Knox was tough to stop in the last meeting.

Division I: Brentwood at Bishop Montgomery. Back in late November, Bishop Montgomery defeated Brentwood 70-55. The Eagles are much better, led by Lev Feiman and Jocelyn Pascual. Bishop Montgomery’s Jordin Blackmon has been having a big postseason.

Division II: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Harvard-Westlake. Coaching legend Melissa Hearlihy has Harvard-Westlake one win away from a trip to Sacramento despite injuries before the season that would have ruined most teams. The Wolverines defeated Notre Dame twice in league play. First-year Notre Dame coach Jena Laolagi has turned to Amia Witt and Natalie Villamor for leadership.

Division III: Granada Hills at Bakersfield Christian. Senior Karma Paez has led a Highlanders team that upset San Diego Cathedral 54-51 on Saturday night.