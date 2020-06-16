Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Honor Bowl cancels 10 prep football games in California because of COVID-19

Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan and some of his players.
Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan was scheduled to have his team play Baltimore St. Frances in an Honor Bowl game on Sept. 4 in San Diego. It has been canceled.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 16, 2020
9:33 AM
The Honor Bowl, a football showcase that matches top teams from California and out of state, has canceled its 10 games scheduled for San Diego and Union City because of COVID-19 complications, organizers announced Tuesday.

“We had been in constant contact with CIF,” said Mark Soto, one of the Honor Bowl founders. “Most of the teams that were coming from out of state couldn’t travel. Then we have what’s going on with our CIF. We couldn’t navigate with the issues. It’s a hard day.”

San Diego Cathedral Catholic was scheduled to host five games Sept. 4-5. The other five games were to be played in Union City on Sept. 11-12. Corona Centennial was scheduled to play Baltimore St. Frances in San Diego on Sept. 4 in one of the featured matchups. Also canceled were games involving JSerra and Huntington Beach Marina.

The CIF has not decided when football teams in the state will be allowed to play games. A calendar is scheduled to be announced by July 20.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

