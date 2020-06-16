Honor Bowl cancels 10 prep football games in California because of COVID-19

The Honor Bowl, a football showcase that matches top teams from California and out of state, has canceled its 10 games scheduled for San Diego and Union City because of COVID-19 complications, organizers announced Tuesday.

“We had been in constant contact with CIF,” said Mark Soto, one of the Honor Bowl founders. “Most of the teams that were coming from out of state couldn’t travel. Then we have what’s going on with our CIF. We couldn’t navigate with the issues. It’s a hard day.”

San Diego Cathedral Catholic was scheduled to host five games Sept. 4-5. The other five games were to be played in Union City on Sept. 11-12. Corona Centennial was scheduled to play Baltimore St. Frances in San Diego on Sept. 4 in one of the featured matchups. Also canceled were games involving JSerra and Huntington Beach Marina.

The CIF has not decided when football teams in the state will be allowed to play games. A calendar is scheduled to be announced by July 20.

