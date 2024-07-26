Freddie Freeman scratched from Dodgers lineup to be with family

Freddie Freeman had started every game at first base this season until Friday, when he traveled back to Los Angeles to be with his ailing son.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the team’s lineup Friday so that he could travel to Los Angeles to be with his family, manager Dave Roberts announced.

According to an Instagram post on Thursday from Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, the couple’s 3-year-old son, Maximus, has been in the hospital this week.

On Tuesday night, Freeman was seen sprinting out of the team’s home clubhouse immediately after that night’s game. Chelsea Freeman’s post on Thursday said the couple spent Wednesday night in an emergency room before being discharged around 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Freeman had been in the lineup for each of the Dodgers’ games earlier this week. He also traveled with the club to Houston for this weekend’s series, taking his normal routine of pregame drills about four hours before first pitch.

When Roberts came out to address the media a couple of hours later, however, he said “something spurred” Freeman to “where he feels like he’s gotta go home.”

“When your child is going through things it’s just hard to be present, and rightfully so,” Roberts added. “He certainly had a heavy heart the last few days, and I just pray that Max is going to recover well and have a full recovery.”

Advertisement

Roberts wasn’t sure how long Freeman, who had started every game this season at first base, would be away from the team. He didn’t know if the club would replace Freeman on the active roster. MLB does have a Family Medical Emergency List for such situations.

“Honestly, I think the priority was to get him home and then the front office will figure out the administrative, all of that,” Roberts said.

In Freeman’s absence Friday, the Dodgers started Cavan Biggio at first base, and Roberts noted that Kiké Hernández could get time at first.