High school girls’ beach volleyball: City playoff pairings and results

Beach volleyball competitors reach for a ball above the net.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ BEACH VOLLEYBALL

CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday at Sorrento Beach (Santa Monica)

First round pairings; matches start at 12 p.m.

#1 El Camino Real, bye

#8 Palisades vs. #9 Reseda

#5 Birmingham, bye

#4 Verdugo Hills, bye

#3 Chatsworth, bye

#6 Los Angeles CES vs. #11 WISH

#7 San Pedro vs. #10 North Valley Military

#2 Taft, bye

Note: All rounds of the championship will be played Thursday at Sorrento Beach.

