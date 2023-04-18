High school girls’ beach volleyball: City playoff pairings and results
Share
GIRLS’ BEACH VOLLEYBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday at Sorrento Beach (Santa Monica)
First round pairings; matches start at 12 p.m.
#1 El Camino Real, bye
#8 Palisades vs. #9 Reseda
#5 Birmingham, bye
#4 Verdugo Hills, bye
#3 Chatsworth, bye
#6 Los Angeles CES vs. #11 WISH
#7 San Pedro vs. #10 North Valley Military
#2 Taft, bye
Note: All rounds of the championship will be played Thursday at Sorrento Beach.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.