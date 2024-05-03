Patrick Beverley kicks out ESPN journalist from interview after hitting fan with ball

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was involved in two incidents Thursday during Game 6 of the first-round playoff game against the Indiana Pacers.

An ESPN producer says she has received an apology from Patrick Beverley and the Milwaukee Bucks a day after the player told her she could not take part in a group interview because she does not subscribe to his podcast.

In another incident earlier in the evening, Beverley twice threw the ball into the stands — once hitting a woman in the head — during an apparent altercation with another fan toward the end of the Bucks’ season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The NBA is looking into both incidents. Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy is reporting that ESPN has banned Beverley from appearing as a guest on the network’s studio shows.

Longtime ESPN field and bureau producer Malinda Adams stood directly to the left of Beverley as he answered questions from a group while sitting in front of his locker after the game. Adams held a microphone in one hand and a smartphone in the other and appeared to be using both to record Beverley’s comments.

Beverley, who spent four seasons with the Clippers from 2017-21 and played 45 games with the Lakers during the 2022-2023 season, was wearing a knit hat that featured the words, “Subscribe to the pod.”

At one point, Beverley apologizes for interrupting a reporter mid-question, then turns to Adams and asks, “You subscribe to my pod?”

Taken aback, Adams answered, “I do not.”

“You can’t interview me then,” Beverley responded. “No disrespect.”

Adams smiled and pointed out an apparent colleague to imply he’s a subscriber to “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.”

“You subscribe?” said Beverley, looking in the direction Adams pointed. “OK, cool. That’s cool.”

Adams laughed, but apparently everything wasn’t cool as far as Beverley was concerned. As the original reporter continued with his question, Beverley listened for a few seconds, then looked at the microphone Adams was holding below his chin and pushed it away.

“Get that mic out of my face please,” Beverley said. “Thank you.”

Adams kept the microphone up but held it away from Beverley, who again turned her way after the reporter finished with his question.

“Move that mic please or just get out the circle please for me, please ma’am, if you’re not subscribed to my pod,” Beverley said. “I appreciate it. Thank you.”

Adams walked away as he was talking.

In the 4-minute, 35-second video of the interview posted on the Bucks’ YouTube channel, Beverley does not ask any other reporters if they subscribe to his podcast. It is unclear if any such requirement to participate in the interview was mentioned earlier or if anything else might have occurred to prompt such a reaction from Beverley.

The interview continued for more than 3 minutes after Adams stepped away. No mention was made of the interaction with Adams during the remainder of a session that included Beverley complimenting a teammate on his character and a reporter referring to Beverley as a “veteran leader.”

A number of Adams’ colleagues defended her on social media and scolded Beverley for his behavior. In a statement emailed to The Times on Friday morning, ESPN said: “Malinda is a well-respected colleague and a true professional. She has our full support.”

Also on Friday morning, Adams wrote on X that she had accepted the apologies offered to her by Beverley and the Bucks.

“I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support. I am humbled,” Adams wrote. “Patrick Beverley just called me and apologized. I appreciate it and accept it. The Bucks also reached out to apologize. I’ve been in news for over 40 years and kindness and grace always win.”

Bucks coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday he spoke with Beverley after hearing about the interview.

“That’s not the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way,” Rivers said. “We’re better than that. Pat feels awful about that. He also understands emotionally — this is an emotional game and things happen. Unfortunately, you’re judged immediately and he let the emotions get the better of him. I’m glad that he called — that didn’t come from us.”

Beverley has not addressed the matter publicly.

He has, however, commented on the other incident that was caught on camera during the game.

In the clip, Beverley is seen rising from his seat on the Bucks bench, throwing the ball with two hands into the stands and hitting a woman in the head. The woman, who was sitting three rows behind the bench, does not appear to be the intended target.

After another fan tossed the ball back, Beverley immediately fired it right back at him with a much harder throw before being restrained by teammates. Asked by a reporter after the game what had happened between him and the fan, Beverley replied, “Nothing.”

Later on X, though, Beverley responded to a video clip of the incident.

“Not Fair at all,” Beverley wrote. “Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.”

“But,” he added in a separate post, “I have to be better. And I will.”

But I have to be better. And I will 🙏🏾❤️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 3, 2024

Rivers told reporters that he and Beverley discussed that incident as well.

“He made the comment to me about what was being said back his way,” Rivers said, “and I just said, ‘I get it, but we’re coaches and athletes, we’re the entertainers or whatever we are. Sometimes they can be in the wrong, but you just can’t do those certain things.’ And he knows that as well.”