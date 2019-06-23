Advertisement

Fairfax summer basketball tournament begins this week

Jun 23, 2019 | 6:20 AM

The Fairfax summer basketball tournament begins on Monday, and the host Lions are expecting to unveil guard Dior Johnson, a transfer from Findlay Prep via New York.

He’s from the class of 2022 and playing on an AAU team that includes Bronny James.

New coach Steve Moore of Fairfax has a team with good guards, but the favorite in the 16-team tournament is Santa Ana Mater Dei, which opens on Wednesday against L.A. University in a 4:30 p.m. game. The Monarchs are led by junior guard Devin Askew, who has picked up scholarship offers from UCLA and USC.

Monday’s opening games: Lynwood vs. Loyola, 3 p.m.; Santa Monica vs. Alemany, 4:30 p.m.; Long Beach Poly vs. Brentwood, 6 p.m.; Fairfax vs. Maranatha, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games: Dorsey vs. Beverly Hills, 4:30 p.m.; Rolling Hills Prep vs. La Canada, 6 p.m.; St. Francis vs. Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.

