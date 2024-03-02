Prep sports roundup: Alijah Arenas scores 53 points to power Chatsworth into regional final

Chatsworth’s Alijah Arenas, who scored 53 points, goes airborne driving to the basket in a 74-69 win over Washington Prep on Saturday.

You had to be in the dark, loud Chatsworth High gym on Saturday night to believe it. Sophomore Alijah Arenas was wheeling and dealing with NBA moves, a dazzling dunk, drives that brought fans to their feet and nonstop scoring that led to a career-high 53 points and the Chancellors defeating Washington Prep 74-69 to advance to the Southern California Division IV regional final on Tuesday against West Valley League rival Cleveland.

“Wow,” a surprised Arenas said afterward when told about his point total.

Alijah Arenas finds a way to score. End of 1, Chatsworth 13, Washington Prep 7. He has 11 of 13. pic.twitter.com/CGFXgvKWFk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 3, 2024

Washington Prep kept fouling him on drives, with Arenas attempting 12 free throws in the third quarter alone. When the Generals made a comeback in the fourth quarter after being down by 15 and closing to within three, it was Arenas scoring back-to-back baskets to halt the comeback.

Alijah Arenas delivers a dunk for Chatsworth. (Craig Weston)

Dewayman Martin scored 21 points for Washington Prep.

Look at him go. 23 points in first half for Alijah Arenas and his bag of tricks. Chatsworth by 9. pic.twitter.com/Lv3ji6Dmbd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 3, 2024

Cleveland 55, Mission College Prep 42: Cayden Kelly scored 15 points to send the Cavaliers into the Division IV regional final against host Chatsworth.

Harvard-Westlake 73, Carlsbad 72: It took a 42-point point performance from Trent Perry to rally the Wolverines to victory in an Open Division semifinal at home. Harvard-Westlake will host Eastvale Roosevelt on Tuesday for a trip to the state championship game in Sacramento. Brayden Burries scored 28 points in Roosevelt’s 58-41 win over St. Joseph.

Mater Dei 79, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 71: Brandon Benjamin scored 23 points and Luke Barnett 21 to help the Monarchs advance to the Division I final against Trinity League rival St. John Bosco. Mercy Miller scored 29 points for Notre Dame.

St. John Bosco 63, Damien 59: Brandon McCoy’s 25 points sparked the Braves to the Division I regional final. They will host Mater Dei on Tuesday.

Bakersfield Centennial 76, King/Drew 71: King/Drew lost in the Division II semifinals on the road.

Bishop Alemany 68, University City 55: The Warriors reached the Division III final and will have a rematch with Bosco Tech, a 79-60 winner over San Marcos.

Heritage Christian 83, Bakersfield Christian 63: Dillan Shaw scored 25 points for Heritage Christian.

Girls basketball

WHAT A GAME! Down by 15 in the 4th Q and Brentwood finds a way to WIN the game 69-66 over Moreno Valley. Brentwood advances to the D1 CIF STATE SOUTHERN REGIONAL FINALS! ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/Aa33pmoRCV — Brentwood Athletics (@bwoodathletics) March 3, 2024

Brentwood 69, Moreno Valley 66: The Eagles rallied to reach the Division I final. Lev Feiman and Jocelyn Pascual each scored 24 points.

Sierra Canyon 76, Ontario Christian 69: Jerzy Robinson scored 29 points for the Trailblazers, who will have a Tuesday rematch of the Open Division championship against Etiwanda, a 76-58 winner over Mater Dei in the final game for Monarchs coach Kevin Kiernan.

HW Girls Basketball advances to the DII @CIFState Regional Final on Tuesday after defeating Oak Park 52-45 on the road. @latsondheimer @haleymsawyer @Tarek_Fattal pic.twitter.com/Y6nxvoPb4G — Harvard-Westlake (@hwathletics) March 3, 2024

Granada Hills 54, Cathedral Catholic 51: Brigita Bulotaite scored 20 points to help the Highlanders advance to the Division III final at Bakersfield Christian.

Softball

Norco 12, Los Alamitos 1: Tamryn Shorter hit her fourth home run of the season in a four-inning semifinal at the Dave Kops tournament in Arizona. Savannah Gonzalez hit a three-run home run.

Garden Grove Pacifica 7, Phoenix O’Connor 3: Mattea Stern had four hits for Pacifica (8-0) in the Dave Kops tournament semifinal.

Pacifica 6, Norco 1: In the championship game of the Dave Kops tournament, Brynne Nally struck out seven to lift Pacifica to the title.

Orange Lutheran 3, El Modena 0: Brianne Weiss struck out 14 and gave up one hit in six innings.

Baseball

Santa Margarita 14, Southlake Carroll (Texas) Carroll 2: Ben Finnegan went three for three in the Eagles’ final game in Texas.

Mater Dei 9, Highland Park 3: Johnny Elliott had a two-run double and Brandon Thomas, Brody Conners and Treason Arita also had two RBIs for the Monarchs.