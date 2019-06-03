Fairfax summer basketball tournament schedule is finalized

The schedule has been finalized for the annual Fairfax summer basketball tournament that begins on June 24 and ends with the championship game on June 29.
Mater Dei, which returns all five starters, leads the 16-team field. It’s also going to be the debut for new Fairfax coach Steve Moore.
Opening games on Monday, June 24: Lynwood vs. Loyola, 3 p.m.; Santa Monica vs. Alemany, 4:30 p.m.; Long Beach Poly vs. Brentwood, 6 p.m.; Fairfax vs. Maranatha, 7:30 p.m.
Games on Tuesday, June 25: Dorsey vs. Beverly Hills, 4:30 p.m.; Rolling Hills Prep vs. La Canada, 6 p.m.; St. Francis vs. Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m. Mater Dei will play University in its opener on Wednesday, June 26 at 4:30 p.m.