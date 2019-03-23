High school baseball: It's a big day for City Section pitchers

Pitching is key to success in high school baseball, and Palisades has been displaying plenty against City Section teams.
The latest happened on Saturday, when Lucas Braun struck out 13, walked two and allowed two hits in a 1-0 win over Carson.
Palisades wasn’t the only City Section team to receive a strong pitching performance on Saturday. Sun Valley Poly defeated Cleveland 1-0 behind Elias Galaviz, who struck out 10 and also had the game-winning RBI.
Tommy Sowers of Taft threw a three-hit shutout in the Toreadors’ 2-0 win over San Fernando.
El Camino Real defeated Lawndale 10-0 in five innings. Adam Christopher struck out five in four innings. Steven Hernandez went three for three.
San Pedro improved to 11-1 with a 5-3 win over Kennedy.
In other games:
Cypress 4, San Juan Hills 2: The Centurions received two hits and two RBIs from Luke Davis.
Foothill 4, JW North 3: Kyle Ashworth had the game-winning walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh.
Camarillo 7, Ocean View 2: Taylor Tractenberg and Kaden Tsuji each had two hits for Camarillo.
Alhambra 13, Buena Park 4: Alex Hernandez and Matt Mancillas both went thre for four.
Agoura 2-1, Newbury Park 1-2: Nick Seyler and Ethan Klausner each had two hits for Agoura in the first game. In the second game, Hunter Garcia threw a complete game for Newbury Park.
Vista Murrieta 5, Mission Viejo 1: Caiden Matheny had two hits for Vista Murrieta, which also defeated Capistrano Valley 14-6. Ryan Hidalgo had three hits.
Esperanza 5, Capistrano Valley Christian 1: Jacob Cespedes struck out seven in six innings.
El Toro 4, Heritage 2: Shayne Simpson struck out seven in five innings.
Aliso Niguel 9-9, Shadow Hills 1-3: Quinn Mathews contributed three hits and David LeBoida hit a home run in the first game of a doubleheader sweep. LeBoida and Evan Fitterer hit home runs in the second game.
Mission Viejo 10, California 2: Aaron Casillas had two hits and two RBIs.