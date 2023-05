High school baseball and softball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. #4 Oceanside Coastal Academy at #1 Verdugo Hills #3 San Diego Madison at #2 Ontario

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. #5 Imperial at #1 Santa Paula #7 Boron at #3 Holtville

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. #4 Carson at #1 Chula Vista Otay Ranch #3 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #2 Fullerton

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. #5 Corona Santiago at #1 California #3 Lakeside El Capitan at #2 Capistrano Valley

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. #5 Torrance at #1 Poway #3 San Diego Rancho Bernardo at #2 Oaks Christian

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. #5 Fillmore at #1 Castaic #3 Ganesha at #2 Bloomington

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. #4 Fallbrook at #1 Anaheim Canyon #3 Carlsbad Sage Creek at #2 Crean Lutheran

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. #5 Westlake at #1 San Marcos #3 San Diego Henry at #2 Bakersfield Christian

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. #4 Santee Santana at #1 Crespi #6 Calabasas at #2 South Hills

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. #5 San Diego Rancho Bernardo at #1 Santa Margarita #3 Chula Vista Eastlake at #2 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon

