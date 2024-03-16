Friday’s prep baseball and softball scores

More to Read

Alhambra 9, Schurr 2 Aliso Niguel 9, Peninsula 5 Alta Loma 2, Claremont 1 Anaheim 13, Santa Ana Valley 1 Animo Leadership 15, Hawthorne 7 Apple Valley 11, Hesperia 9 Arcadia 10, Hoover 0 (5 innings) Argonaut 11, Sonora 1 (6 innings) Arroyo 9, Mountain View 0 Ayala 8, Glendora 2 Banning 5, Coachella Valley 1 Bell Gardens 4, Keppel 2 Beverly Hills 4, Westchester 2 Birmingham 6, El Camino Real 5 Bishop Amat 6, Bishop Montgomery 0 Bonita 2, Colony 1 Bosco Tech 16, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 2 Brentwood 6, Viewpoint 3 Buena Park 5, Montclair 1 Burbank Burroughs 9, Muir 3 Camarillo 4, Simi Valley 1 Castaic 6, Golden Valley 0 Cathedral 4, St. Bernard 1 Chaminade 5, Windward 1 Chino Hills 9, Don Lugo 0 Cleveland 4, Chatsworth 3 Corona 9, Norco 8 (8 innings) Corona Centennial 4, Corona Santiago 2 Corona del Mar 8, Fountain Valley 0 Costa Mesa 6, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 2 Crean Lutheran 3, La Palma Kennedy 0 Crescenta Valley 6, Pasadena 1 Cypress 10, Tustin 4 Diamond Ranch 12, Arroyo Valley 1 Eastvale Roosevelt 9, Riverside King 2 El Modena 5, Villa Park 0 El Segundo 5, Wiseburn Da Vinci 3 Elsinore 3, Canyon Springs 0 Esperanza 2, Anaheim Canyon 1 Estancia 15, Santa Ana 3 Flintridge Prep 2, Providence 1 Fremont 11, Contreras 2 Ganesha 12, Garey 4 Garden Grove Pacifica 10, Placentia Valencia 0 Glendale 7, Burbank 5 (8 innings) Granada Hills 10, Taft 5 Grand Terrace 10, Santa Rosa Academy 0 (5 innings) Grant 15, Northridge Academy 2 (5 innings) Hart 5, Crespi 2 Hemet 5, JW North 1 Highland 6, Knight 3 Hueneme 3, Carpinteria 1 Indio 4, Yucca Valley 3 (8 innings) Irvine 16, Sage Hill 2 Jefferson 12, Los Angeles 1 JSerra 3, Orange Lutheran 0 Laguna Hills 7, Woodbridge 2 Lakeside 2, Orange Vista 0 Lancaster 5, Eastside 0 La Salle 3, Paraclete 0 La Serna 2, California 1 (8 innings) LA Wilson 12, Marquez 1 Loma Linda Academy 8, Mesa Grande Academy 3 Lompoc 9, Pioneer Valley 2 Lompoc Cabrillo 6, Arroyo Grande 2 Long Beach Poly 12, Long Beach Jordan 5 Long Beach Wilson 14, Compton 0 (5 innings) Los Alamitos 5, Laguna Beach 2 Los Amigos 11, Loara 0 Loyola 6, Gahr 4 Lynwood 5, Firebaugh 3 Maranatha 8, Village Christian 1 Marina 2, Huntington Beach 0 Mayfair 10, Bellflower 5 Monroe 12, Canoga Park 7 Moorpark 11, Oak Park 2 Murrieta Valley 2, Capistrano Valley Christian 1 Newport Harbor 5, Edison 4 (8 innings) Nordhoff 5, Malibu 2 Northwood 3, Beckman 2 Oak Hills 10, Ridgecrest Burroughs 7 Ocean View 10, Garden Grove 8 Oxford Academy 6, Katella 1 Oxnard Pacifica 13, Ventura 3 Palisades 11, Fairfax 0 (6 innings) Palm Springs 16, Calipatria 2 Paloma Valley 3, Heritage 0 Palos Verdes 4, Gardena Serra 2 Pasadena Marshall 7, Rosemead 0 Pasadena Poly 10, Chadwick 0 (5 innings) Portola 9, Irvine University 1 Quartz Hill 3, Palmdale 1 Rancho Alamitos 6, Bolsa Grande 5 Rancho Christian 6, Rancho Verde 0 Rancho Cucamonga 6, Etiwanda 3 Rancho Dominguez 5, Port of LA 2 Redlands Adventist 6, Lucerne Valley 2 Riverside Poly 9, Hillcrest 2 Royal 2, LA Roosevelt 0 Roybal 8, Hollywood 1 Saddleback 4, Westminster 1 Salesian 10, St. Anthony 5 San Clemente 3, El Toro 1 San Marcos 4, Oxnard 1 San Pedro 3, Bell 2 Santa Ana Foothill 6, El Dorado 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei 8, Servite 0 Santa Barbara 17, Dos Pueblos 5 Santa Fe 4, El Rancho 3 Santa Monica 4, Redondo Union 3 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 9, SOCES 2 Santa Paula 3, Channel Islands 0 Saugus 3, Valencia 2 (10 innings) South 11, Lawndale 1 South El Monte 8, Gabrielino 1 South Hills 3, Nixa (MO) 2 (9 innings) St. Monica 7, St. Genevieve 3 Temecula Valley 11, Valley View 3 University Prep 11, Cobalt Math & Science 1 Verdugo Hills 11, LA Marshall 0 (6 innings) Webb 11, Mary Star 3 West 5, Torrance 2 West Ranch 11, Canyon Country Canyon 4 WISH Academy 13, Dymally 3 (5 innings) Yorba Linda 7, Brea Olinda 6

