Friday’s prep baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Alhambra 9, Schurr 2
Aliso Niguel 9, Peninsula 5
Alta Loma 2, Claremont 1
Anaheim 13, Santa Ana Valley 1
Animo Leadership 15, Hawthorne 7
Apple Valley 11, Hesperia 9
Arcadia 10, Hoover 0 (5 innings)
Argonaut 11, Sonora 1 (6 innings)
Arroyo 9, Mountain View 0
Ayala 8, Glendora 2
Banning 5, Coachella Valley 1
Bell Gardens 4, Keppel 2
Beverly Hills 4, Westchester 2
Birmingham 6, El Camino Real 5
Bishop Amat 6, Bishop Montgomery 0
Bonita 2, Colony 1
Bosco Tech 16, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 2
Brentwood 6, Viewpoint 3
Buena Park 5, Montclair 1
Burbank Burroughs 9, Muir 3
Camarillo 4, Simi Valley 1
Castaic 6, Golden Valley 0
Cathedral 4, St. Bernard 1
Chaminade 5, Windward 1
Chino Hills 9, Don Lugo 0
Cleveland 4, Chatsworth 3
Corona 9, Norco 8 (8 innings)
Corona Centennial 4, Corona Santiago 2
Corona del Mar 8, Fountain Valley 0
Costa Mesa 6, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 2
Crean Lutheran 3, La Palma Kennedy 0
Crescenta Valley 6, Pasadena 1
Cypress 10, Tustin 4
Diamond Ranch 12, Arroyo Valley 1
Eastvale Roosevelt 9, Riverside King 2
El Modena 5, Villa Park 0
El Segundo 5, Wiseburn Da Vinci 3
Elsinore 3, Canyon Springs 0
Esperanza 2, Anaheim Canyon 1
Estancia 15, Santa Ana 3
Flintridge Prep 2, Providence 1
Fremont 11, Contreras 2
Ganesha 12, Garey 4
Garden Grove Pacifica 10, Placentia Valencia 0
Glendale 7, Burbank 5 (8 innings)
Granada Hills 10, Taft 5
Grand Terrace 10, Santa Rosa Academy 0 (5 innings)
Grant 15, Northridge Academy 2 (5 innings)
Hart 5, Crespi 2
Hemet 5, JW North 1
Highland 6, Knight 3
Hueneme 3, Carpinteria 1
Indio 4, Yucca Valley 3 (8 innings)
Irvine 16, Sage Hill 2
Jefferson 12, Los Angeles 1
JSerra 3, Orange Lutheran 0
Laguna Hills 7, Woodbridge 2
Lakeside 2, Orange Vista 0
Lancaster 5, Eastside 0
La Salle 3, Paraclete 0
La Serna 2, California 1 (8 innings)
LA Wilson 12, Marquez 1
Loma Linda Academy 8, Mesa Grande Academy 3
Lompoc 9, Pioneer Valley 2
Lompoc Cabrillo 6, Arroyo Grande 2
Long Beach Poly 12, Long Beach Jordan 5
Long Beach Wilson 14, Compton 0 (5 innings)
Los Alamitos 5, Laguna Beach 2
Los Amigos 11, Loara 0
Loyola 6, Gahr 4
Lynwood 5, Firebaugh 3
Maranatha 8, Village Christian 1
Marina 2, Huntington Beach 0
Mayfair 10, Bellflower 5
Monroe 12, Canoga Park 7
Moorpark 11, Oak Park 2
Murrieta Valley 2, Capistrano Valley Christian 1
Newport Harbor 5, Edison 4 (8 innings)
Nordhoff 5, Malibu 2
Northwood 3, Beckman 2
Oak Hills 10, Ridgecrest Burroughs 7
Ocean View 10, Garden Grove 8
Oxford Academy 6, Katella 1
Oxnard Pacifica 13, Ventura 3
Palisades 11, Fairfax 0 (6 innings)
Palm Springs 16, Calipatria 2
Paloma Valley 3, Heritage 0
Palos Verdes 4, Gardena Serra 2
Pasadena Marshall 7, Rosemead 0
Pasadena Poly 10, Chadwick 0 (5 innings)
Portola 9, Irvine University 1
Quartz Hill 3, Palmdale 1
Rancho Alamitos 6, Bolsa Grande 5
Rancho Christian 6, Rancho Verde 0
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Etiwanda 3
Rancho Dominguez 5, Port of LA 2
Redlands Adventist 6, Lucerne Valley 2
Riverside Poly 9, Hillcrest 2
Royal 2, LA Roosevelt 0
Roybal 8, Hollywood 1
Saddleback 4, Westminster 1
Salesian 10, St. Anthony 5
San Clemente 3, El Toro 1
San Marcos 4, Oxnard 1
San Pedro 3, Bell 2
Santa Ana Foothill 6, El Dorado 2
Santa Ana Mater Dei 8, Servite 0
Santa Barbara 17, Dos Pueblos 5
Santa Fe 4, El Rancho 3
Santa Monica 4, Redondo Union 3
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 9, SOCES 2
Santa Paula 3, Channel Islands 0
Saugus 3, Valencia 2 (10 innings)
South 11, Lawndale 1
South El Monte 8, Gabrielino 1
South Hills 3, Nixa (MO) 2 (9 innings)
St. Monica 7, St. Genevieve 3
Temecula Valley 11, Valley View 3
University Prep 11, Cobalt Math & Science 1
Verdugo Hills 11, LA Marshall 0 (6 innings)
Webb 11, Mary Star 3
West 5, Torrance 2
West Ranch 11, Canyon Country Canyon 4
WISH Academy 13, Dymally 3 (5 innings)
Yorba Linda 7, Brea Olinda 6
Softball
Alliance Bloomfield 18, Annenberg 1 (5 innings)
Alta Loma 12, Colony 1
Arleta 21, Monroe 0 (5 innings)
Arroyo 9, Mountain View 3
Bakersfield Centennial 1, Mira Costa 0
Banning 7, Coachella Valley 6
Bonita 8, Glendora 5
Brea Olinda 9, Placentia Valencia 6
Burbank Burroughs 8, Chaminade 4
Canyon Springs 2, Vista del Lago 0
Cerritos 15, Glenn 0 (5 innings)
Chavez 21, Grant 0 (5 innings)
Citrus Valley 8, Sultana 4
Cornerstone Christian 27, California Lutheran 16 (5 innings)
Costa Mesa 13, Orange 5
Diego Rivera 24, Manual Arts 3 (5 innings)
Dos Pueblos 6, Santa Barbara 1
Eastside 10, Boron 0 (5 innings)
Eastvale Roosevelt 9, Corona Santiago 1
El Rancho 4, El Monte 1
El Segundo 2, Redondo Union 1
Elsinore 16, JW North 13
Estancia 10, Santa Ana 9 (8 innings)
Etiwanda 12, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Fillmore 0, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Flintridge Prep 3, Westridge 2
Flintridge Sacred Heart 12, Canyon Crest Academy 0 (6 innings)
Ganesha 10, Garey 0 (5 innings)
Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Huntington Beach 0
Immanuel Christian 7, Mojave 6 (5 innings)
Indio 22, Yucca Valley 4 (5 innings)
La Canada 11, San Marino 0 (6 innings)
Lakewood 16, Riverside Prep 0 (5 innings)
Lakewood 6, Los Osos 1
La Quinta 10, Loara 0 (5 innings)
La Serna 4, Palisades 1
Legacy 15, Bell 0 (5 innings)
Lompoc 7, Paso Robles 2
Lucerne Valley 19, Redlands Adventist 2 (5 innings)
Marquez 11, Mendez 1
Marymount 12, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 8
Mary Star 1, Hemet 0
Mesa Grande Academy 22, Public Safety 4
Moreno Valley 19, Rancho Verde 7
Narbonne 22, LA Jordan 2 (5 innings)
Norco 13, Corona Centennial 2
Northview 4, Diamond Ranch 1
Oaks Christian 10, North 2
Ocean View 9, Troy 7
Orange Lutheran 9, JSerra 1
Orange Vista 15, Lakeside 0 (5 innings)
Oxford Academy 12, Whitney 2 (5 innings)
Oxnard 12, San Marcos 4
Paloma Valley 12, Colton 7
Palos Verdes 6, Grand Terrace 2
Peninsula 6, Port of LA 5
Piedra Vista (NM) 11, Palisades 0 (5 innings)
Piedra Vista (NM) 14, King/Drew 0 (5 innings)
Pomona 9, La Puente 8
Providence 5, Rio Hondo Prep 4
Rio Mesa 4, Gahr 1
Riverside King 13, Corona 1 (5 innings)
Riverside Poly 3, Heritage 0
Salinas 5, Mission College Prep 1
San Dimas 5, Covina 1
San Fernando 15, Van Nuys 0 (5 innings)
San Pedro 5, Culver City 3
Santee 14, Jefferson 0 (5 innings)
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, Chatsworth 1 (6 innings)
Sierra Vista 7, Baldwin Park 1
South Gate 11, Huntington Park 2
South Pasadena 9, Monrovia 7
South Torrance 4, Santa Monica 0
Taft 9, Calabasas 6
Tustin 7, Los Amigos 4
Twentynine Palms 20, Desert Hot Springs (5 innings)
University Prep 4, San Gorgonio 0
Ventura 14, Oxnard Pacifica (5 innings)
Verdugo Hills 8, North Hollywood 3
Washington Prep 19, Stella 0
West Torrance 2, Carson 1
Westlake 12, St. Bonaventure 4
Whittier Christian 11, Mary Star 2
Wiseburn Da Vinci 24, Lawndale 5 (5 innings)
