Can Lakers fans panic now? | Times Lakers Show

Well, the Lakers aren’t looking great right now. The In-Season Tournament team has somehow disappeared. Who is at fault? Players? Coach? Ownership? Everyone? No one? We know you, dear viewer, have opinions. Fans LOVE having opinions! But why not let the experts talk you down a bit and make you feel better about the team.



Maybe. There are some big issues.



Each week, Dan Woike and Brad Turner catch us up on the never dull world of the Los Angeles Lakers - who is performing well? Who needs to pick it up? Which coach is on the hot seat? The season is long and the stories are always fascinating.

