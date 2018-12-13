Jose Canseco makes pitch to his 'little buddy' Trump for chief of staff job

Jose Canseco really seems to want to be in President Trump’s administration.
Months after offering via Twitter to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the former major league slugger tweeted another job pitch to his former TV boss.
“Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump u need a bash brother for Chief if Staff. Got a secret reorg plan already,” Canseco tweeted Wednesday.
Canseco, who confessed to steriod use in his 2005 book “Juiced” and testified before Congress that year during its hearings into baseball’s steroid problem, also offered to help the president get into shape.
“Also worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday,” Canseco tweeted. “I will buff you up daily workouts.”
He added: “DM me.”
Trump isn’t the first celebrity whose physique Canseco has insulted while simultaneously offering to help remedy the situation. Back in 2014, he tweeted, “"I am in Canada and would like to help @justinbieber with his life problems and scrawniness."
Back in October, after Nikki Haley announced she was stepping down from the U.N. job, Canseco hit up his “little buddy” Trump on Twitter.
Now that Heather Nauert appears to have landed that job, Canseco has turned his attention to another opening in the Trump administration. John F. Kelly, Trump’s second chief of staff, will be leaving that post by the end of the year, the president confirmed last week.
Canseco appeared on Season 4 of Trump’s reality show “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011. Although he didn’t win the competition, Canseco was never fired by Trump; he quit the show because of a family member’s illness.