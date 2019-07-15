Simon Pagenaud wins IndyCar Series race in Toronto

“We didn't think we had a first-place car really at any point this weekend,” Rossi said. “The fact that we were able to put it in the top five was a good thing. Then we thought we had a podium car. That was really about it, unless we had anything come to us in the form of luck. So it was good to just kind of capitalize on what we felt was our maximum today. Obviously finishing in front of Josef Newgarden) was a good thing.”