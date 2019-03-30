UCLA's NCAA tournament run ends in Sweet 16 with 69-61 loss to UConn

The No. 6 seed UCLA women’s basketball team fell to No. 2 seed Connecticut 69-61 at the Times Union Center on Friday, ending the Bruins NCAA Tournament run at the Sweet 16.
Before the game, UCLA coach Cori Close emphasized the Bruins' strength, offensive rebounding, as essential to earning a victory.
“If we get the same amount of possessions that UConn does,” Close said, “we’ll lose.”
The Bruins accomplished this, grabbing 19 offensive boards against the Huskies. But the team struggled to compensate for stretches of rough shooting — a problem that has plagued UCLA all season. The Bruins ended the game shooting 31%, including going 6-for-22 from beyond the arc.
Connecticut committed a five-second violation while in-bounding the ball in the first quarter, but the Bruins missed the basket on the possession that followed. The Huskies drained a couple of wide-open threes; the first quarter closed as Onyenwere and Corsaro tripped over each other and tumbled onto the court. The Bruins trailed Connecticut by seven.
The Huskies extended that lead to 12 points in the second quarter. But a 7-0 run in the last five minutes of the second half brought the Bruins within five points at halftime, as they held the Huskies scoreless in that span. After struggling with first-half shooting, the Bruins shot 53.3% from the field and 62.5% from three in the quarter.
For the first time since its 2017 loss in the Final Four, Connecticut trailed entering the fourth quarter.
A wide-open three by Crystal Dangerfield gave Connecticut a six-point lead, which Napheesa Collier quickly extended to eight with a shot below the basket.
There were more Connecticut baskets that followed — swishes that brought the Times Union center crowd clamoring to its feet. The Huskies maintained a stable lead; the Bruins shot three-pointers that bounced off the rim.
As time expired with steady applause from the crowd and silence from the Bruins, whose heads drooped as they disappeared from the court.