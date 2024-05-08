Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Trent Perry, The Times’ high school basketball player of the year, verbally commits to UCLA

Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake is The Times' high school basketball player of the year
Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake, The Times’ high school player of the year, has switched his commitment from USC to UCLA.
(Nick Koza)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share

As Mick Cronin set out to restore UCLA to national prominence after its first losing season in nearly a decade, one of the critical questions was whether he would turn to transfers or freshmen.

Why not both?

The Bruins on Wednesday supplemented their massive haul of transfers with a second freshman when Harvard-Westlake star point guard Trent Perry announced his commitment to the school on social media. After initially signing with USC, Perry reopened his recruitment after Trojans coach Andy Enfield departed for Southern Methodist.

Perry’s commitment represented a second major triumph for UCLA over its crosstown rival after USC small forward Kobe Johnson announced his transfer to the Bruins earlier this spring.

Advertisement
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks to his players during a time out

UCLA Sports

Mick Cronin says UCLA’s disappointing season is ‘100%’ on him

UCLA coach Mick Cronin says his young players have done the best they can, but he miscalculated how much the recruits he targeted could achieve.

March 5, 2024

A McDonald’s All-American who was also selected The Times’ player of the year, the 6-foot-4 Perry averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season while helping the Wolverines repeat as state Open Division champions. Widely regarded as a team player and defensive grinder who can also knock down three-pointers, Perry could serve as a backup to UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews and eventually replace him if Perry stays in college for multiple seasons.

His arrival could trumpet a UCLA pipeline to Harvard-Westlake after the Bruins also brought in forward Christian Horry, the son of former Lakers forward Robert Horry, as a walk-on. UCLA is also believed to be recruiting highly coveted forward Nikolas Khamenia, who will be a senior for the Wolverines next season.

The Bruins have historically missed in their recruitment of Harvard-Westlake’s biggest stars, losing twins Jason and Jarron Collins to Stanford and shooting guard Johnny Juzang to Kentucky before Juzang transferred to UCLA for his final two college seasons.

Perry joins fellow guard Eric Freeny as part of an incoming freshman class that has been complemented by six transfers, heralding another offseason overhaul. For a second consecutive season, the Bruins will have eight newcomers. But they will not be nearly as young as last season after signing so many veteran transfers.

Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake was selected to the McDonald's All-American game.

High School Sports

Boys’ basketball player of the year: Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake

Trent Perry led Harvard-Westlake, the No. 1 team in the Southland, to Southern Section and CIF Open Division championships to earn The Times’ top honor.

March 17, 2024

In addition to Johnson, UCLA is bringing in forwards Tyler Bilodeau (formerly of Oregon State), Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State) and William Kyle III (South Dakota State), as well as guards Skyy Clark (Louisville) and Dominick Harris (Loyola Marymount).

UCLA’s newcomers appear to address every issue that tormented the team last season. Harris provides elite three-point shooting; Dailey and Bilodeau provide veteran savvy and versatility at power forward; Johnson’s strong perimeter defense could free Andrews from having to defend an opponent’s top guard; Kyle is equally athletic but far less foul-prone than predecessor Adem Bona; and Clark is versatile enough to play both guard spots at a high level.

Advertisement

The Bruins are also expected to return center Aday Mara in addition to guards Andrews and Sebastian Mack and forwards Lazar Stefanovic, Brandon Williams and Devin Williams. It’s believed that the team will use name, image and likeness funds to cover the cost of one scholarship so that it does not exceed the limit of 13 scholarship players.

Being surrounded by so many proven veterans will challenge Perry and Freeny to show they are worthy of significant playing time in their first college season. But Perry’s commitment showed that he’s not afraid to compete for a role on what appears to be a stacked team.

More to Read

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement