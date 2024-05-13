Advertisement
Lakers

Bronny James medically cleared for combine, paving way for possible NBA draft entry

Bronny James, who played one season at USC, was medically cleared to participate in the NBA draft combine.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Staff Writer
CHICAGO — 

Bronny James has been cleared by NBA doctors to participate in the league’s draft combine, sources not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to the Times.

James, who played at USC last season, suffered sudden cardiac arrest prior to his freshman year.

A former McDonald’s All-American who starred at Sierra Canyon, James returned to play on Dec. 10 after suffering the heart issue during a workout on USC’s campus on July 24. He was eventually diagnosed with a congenital heart defect

In 25 games with USC, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Athletic reported James intends to stay in the draft.

USC guard Bronny James, left, drives to the basket in front of Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad.

USC Sports

Bronny James declares for NBA draft, enters transfer portal

Bronny James declared for the NBA draft and will also enter the transfer portal to maintain flexibility in his basketball future, he said in an Instagram post.

April 5, 2024

Despite the statistics, James could get selected in the second round of the draft because some scouts like his defense and I.Q.

His father, LeBron James, can become an unrestricted free agent. And while he spoke about a desire to play with his son in the NBA in the past, LeBron James has walked that back publicly, saying he wants his son to land in the best possible situation.

“That’s a young man who will decide what he wants to do and I ain’t going to say … where to go,” LeBron James said after the Lakers final game. “I just think the fact that we are even having the conversation is pretty cool in the sense of that. But we’ll see what happens.”

