Poor starts have been a big part of USC's four-game losing streak

In Southern Utah, the Trojans face a team they can beat. The Thunderbirds (5-3) suffered an 11-point loss to Long Beach State, a team USC defeated by 10 points on Nov. 28, and their assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.1 ranks No. 144 in the nation. They are undefeated at home but arrive at the Galen Center with a 2-3 record on the road.