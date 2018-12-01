College basketball: No. 21 Buffalo wins Belfast battle of unbeatens

Nick Perkins scored 22 points, Jeremy Harris added 15 with eight rebounds and No. 21 Buffalo held off San Francisco for an 85-81 victory Saturday in the title game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
C.J. Massinburg scored 15 points, making 5 of 6 free throws in the final 20 seconds to close out the win, and Montell McCrae added 11 points as Buffalo (7-0) won the matchup of unbeatens to continue its best start since 1930.
Frankie Ferrari scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half for San Francisco (7-1), which had won its first six games for the first time since 1980.
The Bulls led for most of the game but did not seal the win until the closing minute. After Jamaree Bouyea made a driving layup for the Dons to get the game to 78-76, Harris slashed to the hoop for Buffalo's final field goal with 37.5 seconds remaining.
No. 1 Gonzaga 103, at Creighton 92: Zach Norvell Jr. scored 23 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, and top-ranked Gonzaga wiped out an early double-digit deficit and beat Creighton 103-92 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (8-0), who took over the No. 1 ranking this week after beating Duke in the Maui Invitational, overcame a boisterous Creighton (6-2) crowd of more than 18,000 at the CHI Health Center to win in their first true road game.
at No. 10 Kentucky 78, UNC Greensboro 61: Reid Travis scored 22 points, Keldon Johnson added six of his 13 points during a 14-2 second half run that helped No. 10 Kentucky beat UNC Greensboro 78-61 on Saturday for its seventh consecutive victory.
The visiting Spartans seemed poised to take control with a 55-50 edge with 13:08 remaining before Kentucky (7-1) had consecutive 3-point plays by Travis and Ashton Hagans for a 56-55 lead.
Demetrius Troy's jumper put UNCG (7-2) back ahead but that was the last lead. The Wildcats made defensive stops during an 8-0 run led by Johnson, who followed two free throws with consecutive dunks for a 64-57 lead with 6:02 left.
Tyler Herro (18 points) added consecutive baskets to make it 68-59 before capping the comeback with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. Kentucky shot 50 percent after halftime while holding the Spartans to 28 percent in the second half and 36 percent overall. Johnson also had 11 rebounds.
Other games of note:
- Shamorie Ponds scored 37 points, including a personal 9-0 run down the stretch, and St. John's rallied from 16 points down in the second half to beat Georgia Tech 76-73 at the HoopHall Miami Invitational. Justin Simon and LJ Figueroa each scored 13 for the Red Storm (7-0), who are off to their best start since 1994-95. Jose Alvarado scored 17 for Georgia Tech.