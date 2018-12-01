College basketball: No. 21 Buffalo wins Belfast battle of unbeatens

- Shamorie Ponds scored 37 points, including a personal 9-0 run down the stretch, and St. John's rallied from 16 points down in the second half to beat Georgia Tech 76-73 at the HoopHall Miami Invitational. Justin Simon and LJ Figueroa each scored 13 for the Red Storm (7-0), who are off to their best start since 1994-95. Jose Alvarado scored 17 for Georgia Tech.