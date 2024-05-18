Sparks fall to 0-2 with seven-point loss to Aces in Las Vegas

Aces guard Kate Martin tries to keep Sparks center Li Yueru from getting to a loose ball during their game Saturday in Las Vegas.

Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson both scored 22 points and finished with double-doubles to power the Las Vegas Aces to an 89-82 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.

Young sank eight of 18 shots, including four of nine from three-point range, and had 11 assists and six rebounds for two-time defending champion Las Vegas (2-0).

Wilson made nine of 20 shots with a three-pointer, grabbed 10 rebounds and had three steals. Kelsey Plum made three three-pointers and scored 17 with five assists and three steals while Alysha Clark scored 13 on five-for-seven shooting with three three-pointers for Las Vegas.

Dearica Hamby finished with 29 points to lead Los Angeles (0-2). Hamby made 12 of 16 shots from the field but only five of 11 from the free-throw line. She contributed nine rebounds and three steals. Lexie Brown had 16 points. Kia Nurse and reserve Rickea Jackson contributed 13 points apiece.

Nurse scored half of the Sparks’ 18 first-quarter points to lead them to a two-point lead. Nurse, who scored 23 points in L.A.’s 92-81 loss to the visiting Atlanta Dream in the season opener, sank all four of her shots, including a three-pointer.

Jackson made three-pointers on back-to-back trips down the court and Zia Cooke added a basket to give the Sparks a 32-25 lead with 4:37 left in the second quarter. Young, Clark, Kate Martin and Wilson all sank three-pointers in a 15-0 run as the Aces took a 40-32 lead with 53 seconds left before halftime and never trailed again.

Las Vegas led by as many as 12 on three occasions during a 29-point third quarter, taking a 71-59 lead.

The Aces opened the season with an 89-80 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Las Vegas will host Phoenix for a second time on Tuesday in the third game of four straight at home to begin the season.

Los Angeles returns home to play the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.