Crespi upsets Sierra Canyon in overtime; Harvard-Westlake defeats Notre Dame

On the final day of January on Wednesday night, high school basketball turned into a version of March Madness in the Mission League tournament.

Fourth-seeded Crespi, coached by Derek Fisher of Lakers fame, stunned top-seeded Sierra Canyon 64-61 in overtime on a three by sophomore Joe Sterling in the final seconds.

Third-seeded Harvard-Westlake, coming back from the dead a couple of weeks ago after it lost back-to-back games to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Sierra Canyon, pulled off a 60-56 win over No. 2-seeded Notre Dame. It sets up a surprising Mission League final on Friday night, Crespi (23-6) at Harvard-Westlake (24-3).

Don’t think the Wolverines will be looking past Crespi.

“They deserve to be in the championship game as well,” Harvard-Westlake guard Trent Perry said. “They’re a hard team, they’re a well-coached team. We have to prepare.”

Mercy Miller launches NBA three. 58-56 HW. pic.twitter.com/bHohj3kGtq — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 1, 2024

At Notre Dame, Harvard-Westlake turned to Perry, a McDonald’s All-American headed to USC. He had a four-point play as part of his 22 points. Ten of his points came in the fourth quarter when the Wolverines had to figure out how to outlast Mercy Miller, who finished with 33 points after getting treatment for a groin injury last weekend. Robert Hinton supported Perry with 15 points.

An important factor in Harvard-Westlake’s win was getting contributions from unsung reserves. Amir Jones made a three at the end of the third quarter. Isaiah Carroll made a three in the second quarter. Josh Engelberg made a three in the first quarter. All that helped hold off the Knights (24-3), who also received 15 points from a banged-up Lino Mark.

Video of Joe Sterling’s ‘26 game winning 3 pointer with 1.2 sec left in overtime. pic.twitter.com/yWC4g0VZND — Crespi Athletics (@CrespiAthletics) February 1, 2024

At Sierra Canyon, Crespi held an 11-point halftime lead. Sierra Canyon regained the lead in the fourth quarter, but Crespi went back in front until Sierra Canyon tied it 54-54 at the end of regulation. Then came Sterling’s heroics. He finished with 18 points. Peyton White added 13 points.

Harvard-Westlake is in position to gain the No. 1 seed when the Open Division playoffs are announced on Sunday, if it can get past the Celts.

Windward 72, Campbell Hall 67: The Wildcats stayed unbeaten in the Gold Coast League with an overtime win. Gavin Hightower made a series of clutch free throws and finished with 25 points. Windward is 24-3.

Cleveland 63, Birmingham 52: The Cavaliers forced a three-way tie in the West Valley League with one game to play. Souljah Niles scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds. Kamari King had 17 points and freshman TJ Wansa added 12 points. Cleveland, Birmingham and Chatsworth all have two losses. Cleveland ends the regular season at home Friday night against Chatsworth.

Chatsworth 77, Taft 54: Alijah Arenas led Chatsworth with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

King/Drew 63, Crenshaw 54: Donald Thompson had 23 points for King/Drew, the likely No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs that will be announced Saturday.

Fairfax 66, Palisades 60: Don’t look now, but the Lions are coming on strong. Romello McRae scored 20 points.

LACES 64, University 52: Ryan Conner had 16 points for LACES.

Sun Valley Poly 53, North Hollywood 44: JD Wyatt led Poly with 18 points.

Grant 69, Arleta 56: Omree Bentov finished with 22 points for 21-6 Grant.

Eastvale Roosevelt 86, Corona Santiago 37: Brayden Burries had 20 points for Roosevelt in the Big VIII League tournament.

Corona Centennial 92, King 72: Eric Freeny scored 26 points and Carter Bryant 17 for the Huskies.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 72, Gardena Serra 62: Tyrone Riley had 22 points for St. Pius X-St. Matthias, the Del Rey League champion.

