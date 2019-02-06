Waiting pays off for Corona Centennial linebacker Tuasivi Nomura

Some were committed but were waiting to assess coaching changes. JSerra receiver Tarik Luckett didn’t sign initially despite committing to Colorado in September. He wanted to see if his position coach, Darrin Chiaverini, was retained by new head coach Mel Tucker. Luckett took advantage of an NCAA rule change that permits prospects to take a second official visit to the same school if the program makes a coaching change. A trip to Colorado in mid-January reaffirmed his desires to join the Buffaloes despite a late push from Oregon recruiting him to play cornerback.