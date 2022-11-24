The Sports Report: Short-handed Clippers fall to Warriors

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Andrew Greif: For a franchise that has gone all-in on its NBA title aspirations, this matchup against the reigning champions could have represented a litmus test.

Instead, Wednesday became just another night where the Clippers’ present and future plans hinged on medical tests.

Their roster battered and incomplete for the better part of two seasons, the Clippers continued their short-handed start in a 124-107 loss to Golden State that saw them without injured All-Star wings Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and uber-valuable shooter Luke Kennard.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored a team-high 19 points, and Terance Mann and Norman Powell scored 17 points apiece as the Clippers fell to 11-8, unable to rein in Andrew Wiggins’ season-high 31 and 19 Golden State three-pointers.

“I wish we were full strength against anybody,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “Just to get our rhythm and establish how we want to play. Unfortunately that hasn’t been the case this year, but it’s coming.”

Leonard had expressed little concern after he rolled his right ankle in a Monday victory against Utah, but Lue said Leonard woke with soreness Tuesday and despite “feeling better, getting better” Leonard has no timetable for a return, according to the coach.

Neither do Paul George, who has not played since Nov. 19 because of a strained hamstring tendon, or Luke Kennard, sidelined for a fourth consecutive game with a strained calf.

“I’m sure they’re really anxious to get whole and when they are whole you look at that roster it’s pretty impressive,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They’re one of the teams you’ve got to think will be around in the end.”

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol but does not have a concussion, the coach said Wednesday. The 14th-year pro will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a neck condition, not a concussion, McVay explained.

There is no timetable for Stafford’s return.

“He’ll still need to be able to take those necessary steps to be able to potentially get cleared, but that does not mean he has a concussion or has been diagnosed with one yet,” McVay said.

Stafford’s status for Sunday and beyond had been in doubt since he was removed from last Sunday’s defeat by the New Orleans Saints. Stafford had been cleared from concussion protocol two days earlier after recovering from an injury sustained Nov. 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: The Chargers sit at .500 — 5-5 — but their season to date hardly is divided evenly.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

This group has been first-half heavy, with a major emphasis on the second quarter. For a team that has lacked consistency in 2022, the numbers on the scoreboard tell a stark tale.

The Chargers have scored 119 points in the second quarter and a combined 108 points the rest of the time.

The lopsided output has became a more obvious issue as they’ve lost three of four games to fall out of playoff position.

————

Those closest to John Madden remember favorite moments on Thanksgiving Day

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Ben Bolch: Amari Bailey could hear the insults coming from the opposing bench.

UCLA’s freshman guard was called a non-shooter. The defense he saw reflected those words, players sagging off to give him extra room to shoot while guarding against drives toward the basket.

Pepperdine’s game plan was not without some merit. Bailey had been relatively quiet for the fist five games of his college career, including some struggles in his first two matchups against nationally ranked teams.

This was different.

In case anyone needed any reminders as to why he was rated as one of the nation’s top high school prospects, Bailey provided one after another Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Providing a huge lift on a night the Bruins’ defense returned to its usual stifling form, Bailey scored a career-high 19 points to lift the No. 19 Bruins to a 100-53 victory that foiled Pepperdine’s grand defensive plans.

“If you watch the film, they went under the screen and I kind of felt like it was disrespectful, like they were giving me plenty of feet to shoot the ball,” Bailey said, “so I was just taking what the defense was giving me.”

USC BASKETBALL

Boogie Ellis scored 21 of his 27 points after the break to help USC beat BYU 82-76 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The 27 points tied a career high for Ellis, who made all five of his shots and 11 of 13 free throws after halftime for the Trojans (4-1). With the guard leading the way, USC made 18 of 29 shots (62.1%) after the break, turning a 31-30 halftime lead into a double-digit margin by the 13-minute mark and ultimately an 18-point bulge with about five minutes left.

————

The USC women’s basketball team made an 11-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take late control of a tough test against Penn, defeating the visiting Quakers 66-60 at Galen Center. The win keeps USC perfect on the year with a 5-0 overall record, while Penn goes to 1-5.

WORLD CUP

From Kevin Baxter in Qatar: With all eight stadiums located within a 35-mile radius of downtown Doha, the 2022 World Cup is the most compact in history. During the group stage, that makes it possible to attend four games a day.

Possible, but it’s not permitted.

To avoid congestion and make more tickets available to more people, FIFA has limited fans and the media to two games a day, with a four-hour window between kickoffs. But that’s still pretty good, right? Watching four of the best teams in the world on the same day?

And with public transportation, free to World Cup visitors, serving all eight stadiums, it’ll be a breeze, the Qataris said.

But then the Qataris have already reneged on everything from human rights and beer sales to bus schedules and the menu in the media cafeteria. So maybe this was another empty promise.

I decided to find out. Armed with nothing more than a media credential and no familiarity whatsoever with Qatar’s Metro system, I set out Wednesday to see Germany play Japan at Khalifa International Stadium at 4 p.m., followed by Canada-Belgium less than 12 miles away at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium at 10 p.m.

————

Wednesday’s results

Group E

Japan 2, Germany 1

Spain 7, Costa Rica 0

Group F

Belgium 1, Canada 0

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Today’s schedule

All times Pacific

Group G

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 2 a.m., FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

Brazil vs. Serbia, 11 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

Group H

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 5 a.m., FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

Portugal vs. Ghana, 8 a.m., Fox, Telemundo, Peacock

————

DUCKS

John Gibson made 41 saves, Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist and the Ducks got their first win in regulation this season, defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night.

Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. At 20 games, Anaheim just missed tying the Arizona Coyotes for most games to start the season without picking up a regulation victory.

And finally

