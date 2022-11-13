⚽ Complete coverage: 2022 Qatar World Cup ⚽
For the first time, the FIFA World Cup is heading to the Middle East for a fall tournament of soccer’s best.
The 2022 Qatar World Cup will serve as an international showcase for the small and wealthy Persian Gulf nation. The country is eager to distance itself from allegations of human rights abuses even if controversy over its selection as a World Cup host nation has hardly dissipated over the last 12 years.
The U.S. men’s national team looks to defy the odds and pull off a World Cup holiday shocker. But they’ll have to get past Wales, England and Iran in group play first. Mexico, hit hard by injuries and issues within its federation, may face even tougher odds of staying alive beyond group play.
Christian Pulisic hopes to pull off a Landon Donovan and help the U.S. surpass expectations for the World Cup in Qatar after the disappointment of 2018.
Even those who oppose the harsh labor practices in Qatar insist the 2022 World Cup must go on. And they hope the world will be watching.
The United States continues to improve its reputation on the world stage when it comes to soccer referees, but will one oversee the 2022 World Cup final?
The U.S. men’s soccer roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is announced. Surprisingly, left off the team was Zack Steffen, the most experienced goalkeeper in the player pool.
For travelers heading to Qatar for the World Cup 2022, we share where to stay, what to eat and drink, and what to experience beyond soccer.
Qatar vowed to distinguish the men’s World Cup 2022 soccer tournament from the rest by making it carbon neutral. Critics aren’t buying it.
Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden played in World Cups before broadcasting them and say the jobs are remarkably similar. Fox Sports’ TV team has several ex-players.
Concern over Qatar’s treatment of LGBTQ residents and visitors who will attend the World Cup have long dogged FIFA, soccer’s world governing body.
Fatma Al-Nuaimi, the executive communications director of the Organizing Committee of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, talks about the tournament.
Mexico unveiled its away kit for this fall’s World Cup in Qatar that reflects the country’s pre-Hispanic memory and current-day cultural touchstones.
The U.S. men’s national team will play matches at Banc of California Stadium and Dignity Health Sports Park after the World Cup in Qatar.