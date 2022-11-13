Advertisement
Soccer

⚽ Complete coverage: 2022 Qatar World Cup ⚽

People gather around the official countdown clock showing remaining time until the kick-off of the World Cup 2022.
People gather around a World Cup start countdown clock in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 11.
(Hassan Ammar / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
For the first time, the FIFA World Cup is heading to the Middle East for a fall tournament of soccer’s best.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will serve as an international showcase for the small and wealthy Persian Gulf nation. The country is eager to distance itself from allegations of human rights abuses even if controversy over its selection as a World Cup host nation has hardly dissipated over the last 12 years.

The U.S. men’s national team looks to defy the odds and pull off a World Cup holiday shocker. But they’ll have to get past Wales, England and Iran in group play first. Mexico, hit hard by injuries and issues within its federation, may face even tougher odds of staying alive beyond group play.

Here’s a rundown of The Los Angeles Times’ complete coverage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Read more
MURCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27: Christian Pulisic of The United States in action during the international friendly match.

Christian Pulisic embracing the pressure of spearheading U.S. World Cup ambitions

Christian Pulisic hopes to pull off a Landon Donovan and help the U.S. surpass expectations for the World Cup in Qatar after the disappointment of 2018.

ARCHIVO - El logo del Mundial de Qatar 2002 cerca del Centro de Exhibiciones.

The world will be watching as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup ... for better or worse

Even those who oppose the harsh labor practices in Qatar insist the 2022 World Cup must go on. And they hope the world will be watching.

FILE - Referee Ismail Elfath gestures to Ukraine's Vladyslav Supriaha.

When it comes to World Cup referees, FIFA is showing a red card to its old ways

The United States continues to improve its reputation on the world stage when it comes to soccer referees, but will one oversee the 2022 World Cup final?

FILE - US head coach Gregg Berhalter reads a book during a training session of the US soccer team in Cologne, Germany, prior to a friendly match against Japan, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

USMNT World Cup roster: Kellyn Acosta realizes his dreams, Zack Steffen’s are crushed

The U.S. men’s soccer roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is announced. Surprisingly, left off the team was Zack Steffen, the most experienced goalkeeper in the player pool.

World Cup 2022: What to do, see and eat in Qatar

For travelers heading to Qatar for the World Cup 2022, we share where to stay, what to eat and drink, and what to experience beyond soccer.

Solar panels sit in front of Khalifa International Stadium, also known as Qatar's National and oldest Stadium, which will host matches during FIFA World Cup 2022, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Organizers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have said the event will be soccer’s first “carbon neutral” event of its kind. FIFA and Qatari organizers say they will reduce and offset all the event's carbon emissions, which will be calculated once the games are over. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Qatar’s promise of ‘carbon neutral’ World Cup raises doubts

Qatar vowed to distinguish the men’s World Cup 2022 soccer tournament from the rest by making it carbon neutral. Critics aren’t buying it.

Alexi Lalas looks on before an MLS match between Charlotte FC and the Galaxy on March 5, 2022.

Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden embrace World Cup pressure as players turned broadcasters

Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden played in World Cups before broadcasting them and say the jobs are remarkably similar. Fox Sports’ TV team has several ex-players.

FILE - The 2022 Qatar World Cup logo is projected on the opera house of Algiers, Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019. An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF just two weeks before the opening of the global soccer tournament in the Gulf state. (AP Photo/Toufik Doudou)

Qatar World Cup ambassador describes being gay as ‘damage in the mind’

Concern over Qatar’s treatment of LGBTQ residents and visitors who will attend the World Cup have long dogged FIFA, soccer’s world governing body.

FILE - Children stand next to the official countdown clock showing remaining time until the kick-off of the World Cup 2022, in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2021. Fans can start registering for the lottery to buy Qatar World Cup tickets Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. FIFA tickets will be distributed through a ballot process rather than an open sale for the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, file)

Qatar excited to welcome and show world its transformation during World Cup

Fatma Al-Nuaimi, the executive communications director of the Organizing Committee of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, talks about the tournament.

Mexico unveiled its away kit for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on August 29, 2022.

Mexico unveils historical symbolic away kit for this fall’s World Cup in Qatar

Mexico unveiled its away kit for this fall’s World Cup in Qatar that reflects the country’s pre-Hispanic memory and current-day cultural touchstones.

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic (10) dribbles past Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat during a friendly

U.S. Soccer to play two matches in L.A. after World Cup in Qatar

The U.S. men’s national team will play matches at Banc of California Stadium and Dignity Health Sports Park after the World Cup in Qatar.

