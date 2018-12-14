NFL: Jets' Isaiah Crowell and Quincy Enunwa out vs. Texans with injuries

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will not play against the Houston Texans on Saturday because of injuries.
Crowell is dealing with a toe ailment that kept him out of practice all week. He leads the Jets with 685 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Elijah McGuire, who is questionable with an ankle injury, and rookie Trenton Cannon are expected to replace Crowell in the backfield.
Enunwa has been sidelined this week by an ankle injury. He leads the Jets with 38 receptions despite missing two games earlier this season.
The Jets also announced Thursday that backup linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu will also be out with a concussion.
Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (sore foot) and linebackers Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/ankle) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) are questionable.
Giants' Beckham to have further evaluation of injured quad
New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had his injured quad examined by a specialist and his status for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans is uncertain.
Beckham went to The Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan on Thursday and returned to the Giants' facility after getting the second opinion.
“It was good. We just went in, got it scanned just to see everything and it's doing much better than it was,” said Beckham, who did not practice Thursday. “Just taking it a day at a time, that's really it.”
Beckham was hurt when he was leg whipped on the final play of the Giants' loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia on Nov. 25. He played against Chicago the following week, but missed last weekend's game against the Washington Redskins after the quad started bothering him on the Friday before the game.
Beckham said the quad has been getting better, but it just didn't feel right.
Bills RB McCoy returns to practice on limited basis
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, a day after being held out because of an injury to his left hamstring.
Coach Sean McDermott said the team will continue evaluating McCoy's progress before determining whether he can play Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Detroit. McCoy did not return after being hurt during Buffalo's opening series in a 27-23 loss to the New York Jets last weekend.
Kicker Stephen Hauschka missed his second consecutive day of practice with a hip injury, though McDermott expects him to play. Hauschka was hurt when he was shoved down from behind by Henry Anderson after the Jets defensive lineman blocked a 49-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of the first half.
Browns rookie CB Ward to miss second game with concussion
The Browns will again be without rookie starting cornerback Denzel Ward, who will miss his second straight game Saturday at Denver with a concussion.
Ward has been in concussion protocol since getting hurt while making a tackle in a Dec. 2 loss at Houston. Ward sat out last week's win over Carolina and missed all three practices this week before the Browns announced Thursday that he has been ruled out against the Broncos.
The No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, Ward has had a strong first season. He has three interceptions and been credited with 48 tackles.
Terrance Mitchell is expected to start again in Ward's spot alongside cornerback T.J. Carrie.
The Browns also placed tight end/fullback Orson Charles on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered against the Panthers. Cleveland elevated linebacker Xavier-Woodson-Luster to the active roster and he'll travel with the team to Denver.
Browns center JC Tretter is listed as questionable but is expected to play with a severely sprained ankle he's been battling for weeks.
Falcons' Julio Jones sent home with flu-like symptoms
Falcons receiver Julio Jones has been sent home with flu-like symptoms but is expected to play Sunday against Arizona.
Coach Dan Quinn says the wide receiver likely will return to practice on Friday. Jones, a two-time All-Pro, leads the NFL in yards receiving and is the only player in league history with five straight 1,400-yard seasons.
Atlanta (4-9) has been beset with injuries across the roster with the offense losing running back Devonta Freeman and both starting guards for most of the season.
Quinn said Thursday that starting nose tackle Grady Jarrett is expected to play against the Cardinals (3-10) despite groin and shoulder injuries. Reserve tackle Terrell McClain will not play because of a sore hip.