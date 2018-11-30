Podcast: A unique perspective on the world of boxing

In the latest episode of “Arrive Early, Stay Late,” boxing and MMA beat writer Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) shares stories from the world of combat sports with a perspective few can provide.
He and host Beto Durán discuss the upcoming major heavyweight bout at Staples Center this weekend between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, the mixed martial arts scene and a host of other combat sports topics.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.