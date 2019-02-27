Mike Mayock is still evaluating NFL prospects, now as Raiders GM

As a top NFL draft analyst, Mike Mayock once conducted marathon conference calls with reporters, breaking down prospects that were evaluated at the NFL combine.
On Wednesday, in his new role as general manager of the Oakland Raiders, Mayock was limited to 15 minutes on the podium.
“I am the rookie,” he said of his role in an organization that features coach Jon Gruden.
The Raiders are coming off a tumultuous 4-12 season in Gruden’s first year as coach. Mayock replaced Reggie McKenzie.
Mayock said he had opportunities to join other organizations through the years before joining the Raiders.
“What made it right for me was the people,” he said.
Mayock said he met with Raiders scouts for two weeks for 12 hours a day during the run-up to the combine. After operating as a “lone ranger” evaluating prospects as an analyst, he said he was happy to be part of an organization “you have skin in the game with.”