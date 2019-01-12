Sting of two World Series losses lingers for Dodgers' Justin Turner

Moustakas, a free agent, reached out to Turner about participating in a fundraiser. Their relationship dates back a couple of years to when Moustakas was playing for the Kansas City Royals. They were both candidates to earn All-Star berth via the online Final Vote, and the Dodgers agreed to encourage their fans to vote for Moustakas on the condition the Royals did the same for Turner. The campaign was a success, as Turner and Moustakas made their first All-Star teams.