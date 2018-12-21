Dodgers send Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to Cincinnati in blockbuster trade

The Dodgers completed a blockbuster trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon, sending outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, catcher Kyle Farmer, left-hander Alex Wood, and $7 million to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for right-hander Homer Bailey and two minor leaguers.
The move saves the Dodgers millions of dollars on salaries, granting them additional room under baseball’s $206-million competitive-balance tax threshold to perhaps reinvest the money elsewhere.
Puig was projected to make $11.3 million in arbitration and Wood was projected to earn $9 million in arbitration for 2019, according to MLBTradeRumors.com. Kemp, meanwhile, was on the books for $20 million next season.
Bailey is slated to make $23 million in 2019 and has a $5-million buyout for the 2020 season. Infielder Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray were the minor leaguers sent to Los Angeles.