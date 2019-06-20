Women’s World Cup on TV: Netherlands and Canada square off for first place

The buzz: Both teams are perfect after two matches and share the same goal differential. But the Netherlands, the reigning European champion, has scored one more goal, which could be significant since that would be the tiebreaker if the teams finish even. And though both teams are already on to the second round, winning the group will be important since the winner gets Japan in the second round while the loser will meet the loser of Thursday’s Sweden-U.S. match. These teams faced the same scenario four years ago when they played in the same group, with Canada finishing first and the Dutch second after a 1-1 draw in the final group-stage match. Neither team has trailed in the tournament and Canada, ranked fifth in the world, hasn’t even allowed a goal. Canada is 9-0-3 all-time vs. the Netherlands, having outscored them 22-7.