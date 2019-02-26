Alemany quarterback Miller Moss benefits from transferring to pass-heavy offense

Moss knew when he transferred that he and Alemany were going to go through some growing pains. The Warriors went 7-5 last season, starting 6-1 before finishing with losses in four of their final five games. Moss threw 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in the first seven games but six touchdowns with nine interceptions the rest of the way. Alemany averaged 33.7 points per game in its wins and only 16.6 in the five losses.