NBA: Norman Powell has 29 points, Raptors hand Bucks 5th straight loss

Norman Powell scored 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 27 and the Toronto Raptors handed Milwaukee its fifth consecutive loss, beating the Bucks 110-96 on Thursday night.

Powell matched a season high in scoring while shooting 9 of 12 overall, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Fred VanVleet added 17 points for the Raptors.

The Bucks last dropped five straight games from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017. This entire skid has come without guard Jrue Holiday, who has missed six consecutive games due to health and safety protocols.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks before fouling out with 1:19 left.

Heat 118, Kings 110

Jimmy Butler had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, helping Miami beat Sacramento.

Bam Adebayo also had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Miami win for the first time in Sacramento in nearly five years. Tyler Herro scored 27 points, and Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22.

Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento.