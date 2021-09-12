Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Idle UCLA makes a move in college football rankings, rising to No. 13 in both major polls

Duke Clemens puts an arm around Greg Dulcich.
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, right, is congratulated by teammate Duke Clemens after scoring a touchdown against LSU on Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
UCLA got something for nothing Sunday, moving up three spots to No. 13 in both the Associated Press and coaches polls despite not playing over the weekend.

The Bruins (2-0) continue to bask in the afterglow of their Sept. 4 victory over Louisiana State (1-1), which notched its first victory of the season Saturday with a 34-7 triumph over McNeese State, a Football Championship Subdivision school.

UCLA’s next opponent, Fresno State (2-1), received votes in both polls after walloping Cal Poly, 63-10, one week after nearly knocking off Oregon. The Bruins will face the Bulldogs on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

Only two other Pac-12 Conference schools were ranked after Stanford upset No. 14 USC, 42-28, knocking the Trojans out of both polls. Oregon moved up to No. 4 in both polls after toppling Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, and Arizona State moved up to No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll after a 37-10 victory over Nevada Las Vegas.

Curiously, USC received far more votes than Stanford in both the AP poll and the coaches’ poll despite suffering a loss to the Cardinal that was far more lopsided than the score indicated. UCLA will open Pac-12 play against Stanford on Sept. 25 at Stanford Stadium.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

