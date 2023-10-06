A season on the brink? Five things to watch when UCLA faces Washington State

It might seem a little early in the season for desperate hours, but that’s where UCLA will find itself Saturday afternoon.

If the Bruins want to do anything special this season, they must beat Washington State at the Rose Bowl.

A win against the No. 13 Cougars (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) would considerably ease the sting of UCLA’s seven-point clunker against Utah. It also would sustain hopes that the Bruins (3-1, 0-1) can end their season somewhere besides another uninspiring bowl game.

A loss would unleash doomsday scenarios. It would essentially eliminate UCLA from the Pac-12 race the first week in October. The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl might seem like a best-case scenario, accompanying punch lines notwithstanding. Chip Kelly would likely hear renewed calls for his job before he got off the field.

Which way will it go? Here are five things to watch in a game starting at noon that will be televised by the Pac-12 Network: