Jeff Glasser - Vice President, Legal

Jeff Glasser is Vice President, Legal at the Los Angeles Times and Senior Counsel at tronc, Inc., handling newsroom counseling, litigation, intellectual property, commercial speech and other legal issues for The Times, San Diego Union-Tribune, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida Sun Sentinel, Hartford Courant and Allentown Morning Call. In addition, he represents the Los Angeles Times and tronc in legislative and policy matters in California and Washington.

Glasser is a board member and chair of the Governmental Affairs Committee for the California Newspaper Publishers Association, co-chair of the Media Law Resource Center’s California Chapter and a member of the Legal Affairs Committee for the News Media Alliance.

Before joining the company, Glasser practiced law at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, worked as a senior editor at U.S. News & World Report, and served as Bob Woodward’s researcher on “Shadow: Five Presidents & The Legacy of Watergate.”

A graduate of Yale University, Glasser received his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.