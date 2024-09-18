L.A. Times Launches ‘The Times of Troy’ Newsletter

USC starting quarterback Miller Moss passes the ball in the USC home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Times has launched a free weekly newsletter focusing on the USC Trojans’ athletics program as it joins the Big Ten Conference this academic year.

Penned by Times USC beat reporter Ryan Kartje, The Times of Troy will give readers a behind-the-scenes look at USC’s move to the Big Ten and offer Kartje’s “unique analysis based on years of reporting on the highs and lows of the [university’s] athletic department,” said Iliana Limón Romero, assistant managing editor for Sports.

The debut newsletter, released on Monday, looked ahead at the USC football team’s big game at Michigan this Saturday, Sept. 21, Limón Romero said, “but you can expect many other sports, including USC women’s basketball and star JuJu Watkins, to be highlighted in the future.”

To sign up to receive The Times of Troy or any of The Times’ topic-specific newsletters, go to latimes.com/newsletters.