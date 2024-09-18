Join Us for L.A. Times Food Bowl This Weekend, on the Backlot or Online

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl, the annual festival celebrating Southern California’s dynamic food scene presented by City National Bank, will celebrate local food legends and rising culinary stars over three days on Sept. 20, 21 and 22 at the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot.

Each session features unlimited tastings from over 40 restaurants, libations from wineries, breweries and distilleries, cooking demonstrations, cookbook signings, DJ sets and more. Limited tickets are still available at lafoodbowl.com .

For those unable to attend in person, the L.A. Times will offer a video livestream on Friday, Saturday and Sunday while the festival is in session, via latimes.com and @latimes on X.

The Food Bowl livestream will present a mix of cooking demos live from the L.A. Times Food Stage, previously recorded chef demos filmed in The Kitchen at the L.A. Times and on-the-backlot festival coverage produced by People Vs Food .

Featured onstage programs during the livestream will include:

Friday, Sept. 20

8:20 p.m. — Gold Award presentation to Mariscos Jalisco by Raul Ortega

8:30 p.m. — Restaurant of the Year presentation to Kwang Uh and Mina Park from Baroo

9 p.m. — Josh Scherer (“The Mythical Cookbook”) cooking demo

10 p.m. — Tue Nguyen (@TwayDaBae) (“Di An”) cooking demo

Saturday, Sept. 21

7:20 p.m. — Tamron Hall and Lish Steiling (“A Confident Cook”) cooking demo

8:15 p.m. — William Tew (Cathay Pacific) and Adrienne Borlongan (“Wanderlust Creamery Presents: The World of Ice Cream”) cooking demo

9:10 p.m. — Owen Han (“Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich”) cooking demo

Sunday, Sept. 22

12:20 p.m. — Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer (“Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes”) cooking demo

1:15 p.m. — Yumna Jawad (“The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook”) cooking demo

2:10 p.m. — Nancy Silverton (“The Cookie that Changed My Life”) cooking demo